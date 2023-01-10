Home Entertainment Di Lieba wins the first-instance lawsuit against mask merchants for infringement and wins 30,000 yuan Di Lieba_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

Di Lieba wins the first-instance lawsuit against mask merchants for infringement and wins 30,000 yuan Di Lieba_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
Di Lieba wins the first-instance lawsuit against mask merchants for infringement and wins 30,000 yuan Di Lieba_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Di Lieba sues mask merchants for infringement
Di Lieba sues mask merchants for infringementDi Lieba sues mask merchants for infringement
Di Lieba sues mask merchants for infringementDi Lieba sues mask merchants for infringement

Sina Entertainment News Tianyancha App shows that recently, the first-instance verdict of the Internet tort liability dispute between Di Lieba and Xu Moumou was made public. According to the document, the plaintiff, Di Lieba, claimed that the legal representative of the company involved in the infringing product, Xu Moumou, used multiple portraits of Di Lieba on the outer packaging of facial masks and other products sold in his circle of friends without consent, and used Di Lieba’s Ba is used as a brand spokesperson for publicity. After Di Lieba filed a lawsuit against his company and obtained an effective judgment, he still continues to infringe, seriously infringing on Di Lieba’s portrait rights and name rights. The defendant argued that it signed a copyright licensing contract with a company in Guangdong, which was cheated by the company.

The court held that the evidence submitted by the defendant was not sufficient to prove that it was legally authorized to use the plaintiff’s portrait and name in its personal circle of friends. The use of the plaintiff’s portrait and name in the product display videos and pictures released in the circle of friends has exceeded the limit of reasonable use, which constitutes an infringement of Di Lieba’s portrait rights and name rights. In the end, the court ruled that the defendant Xu Moumou posted a statement on his personal WeChat Moments to apologize to Di Lieba and compensate Di Lieba for economic losses of 30,000 yuan.

See also  Park Seo-joon's latest condition exposed after receiving three doses of vaccine | Confirmed infection | CCP virus | New crown pneumonia

You may also like

What are we talking about when we talk...

The “Three-Body” animation has been repeatedly discussed and...

How old is Lin Xinru and Huo Jianhua’s...

The new Fujian opera “Mr. Painting the Net...

​The main theme movie song special concert The...

bushiroad press conference information summary, a variety of...

Here are the most convenient models that use...

The absolute record of Rolls-Royce, in 2022 sold...

Sneaker Chao Hui | Chinese New Year is...

From Allergan Aesthetics an academy for the training...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy