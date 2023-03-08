It went out at 128 Anni Johanna Mazibukoconsidered the oldest woman in the world (in the video a portrait of him from some time ago when he was still with us). A mother of seven, she lived in Jouberton in South Africa and had 12 siblings, the three youngest are reportedly still alive. But what was the its longevity secret? She had been talking about it herself in an interview.

Johanna Mazibuko, her longevity secret

AND Johanna Mazibuko died at 128what was in fact considered the oldest woman in the world: his identity card, in fact, reported the date of birth as 11 May 1894. In an interview, released a few days after what was his 128th birthday, he had recounted the secrets of its longevity. She had done it by going over the memories of his life.

Born on a corn farm in Ottosdal a News24 she explained: “We lived so well on the farms. There were no problems”. As you can imagine his childhood memories were clouded by time, but she had retained some detail in his memory. Like the fact that there had been a locust infestation: “There were ones we could catch and eat. It was like I was eating meat. We fried them and ate them like this, by themselves”.

My he real secret of his ageapparently, attributed it to healthy diet based on fresh milk and wild spinach, which she has eaten since she was a child. A diet that then changed over time, in fact on the same occasion a News24 he explained that: “Now I eat modern food. I’m used to it, but I miss the food I grew up with.”

A simple life, therefore: a diet based on milk and spinach and work. In fact Johanna Mazibuko had told of having moved, having had seven children and of have worked a lot. Of when she was next to her husband he had recalled: “I milked the cows and made butter to sell. That man treated me very well and made me forget my life before him. I didn’t miss anything.” Also during her marriage she did farm work: “I ironed and cleaned; people were nice. This is the life I want to go back to.”

Johanna Mazibuko, who was the oldest woman in the world

We said Johanna Mazibuko he had seven children, and about 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived with her caregiver and daughter-in-law Thandiwe Wesinyana, who she told News24 who may have died following a stroke: she arrived at the hospital on February 14, was treated there and then released on February 28. She is died in her home a few days later.

Johanna Mazibuko she was not officially the oldest woman in the world, after the recent death of Sister Andrè at the age of 118, in fact currently the title bearer is Maria Branyas Morera, 115 years old. The woman was born in San Francisco but lives in Catalonia. She is the mother of three children, she has 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and she said she managed to get to this age thanks to: “To order, to tranquillity”. But not only that, in fact apparently she also helps him: “Stay away from toxic people”.