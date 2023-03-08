When it comes to the meaning of the term “home”, everyone has their own opinion. “For me, home isn’t a place, it’s a feeling. That includes my family and all the people who are close to me,” said district farmer Anita Suppanschitz during her opening speech in the packed multi-purpose hall of the Jufa Hotel in Maria Lankowitz. It was a fitting coincidence that this year’s District Farmers’ Day, which had the motto “Home”, fell on International Women’s Day. Because both are occasions to emphasize the importance of women in agriculture. “But don’t worry, the World Men’s Year will continue tomorrow,” joked Suppanschitz.