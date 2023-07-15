The ‘super-old’ have a young memory and snappy movements – Lifestyles

Superagers, or older adults with memories similar to those 20 to 30 years younger, also move faster and enjoy better mental health than typical older adults. This was revealed by a study published in the Lancet Healthy Longevity journal and conducted by Marta Garo-Pascual, of the Queen Sofia Foundation Alzheimer Center in Madrid. It may be this improved physical performance that makes the brain work better.

Most people’s memory function gradually declines as they age; however, the so-called older adults appear to be able to avoid this deterioration.

The experts analyzed 64 superagers and 55 typical older adults, who performed well on several cognitive tasks but did not exhibit super memory skills. Participants had an MRI scan to measure gray matter volume and completed a series of clinical trials. In line with previous studies, MRI scans showed that superagers have more gray matter in key brain areas involved in memory and also in a part of the brain involved in movement.

Using artificial intelligence, the authors then found that faster movement speed and better mental health were the factors most often associated with superagers. The seniors got it better results in tests measuring mobility and fine motor functionindicating that they have better mobility, agility and balance.

“Although older adults report activity levels similar to those of typical older people, it is possible that they engage in more physically demanding activities, such as gardening or climbing stairs which could help reduce blood pressure and obesity levels, increase blood flow to the brain, which in turn can help improve cognitive abilities in later life. Conversely, however, it is also possible that better brain health is the cause of the higher speed of movement of superagers.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

