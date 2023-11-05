The Truth About Carbohydrates: Choosing and Dosing for a Balanced Diet

The Great Carbohydrate Debate: Understanding the Role of Carbs in Our Diet

When it comes to carbohydrates, the debate is always heated: are they essential for our body or are they the main culprits of weight gain?

In reality, as with many nutritional topics, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. Carbohydrates play a crucial role in our diet, but the key is knowing how to choose and dose them; it is worth remembering that, unless you follow low-carb or the old dissociated diet, you generally aim to build more or less complete meals (i.e. eating carbohydrates for both lunch and dinner).

When it comes to understanding whether and how to consume carbohydrates in the evening, it is essential to consider several subjective factors, including your lifestyle, your nutritional needs, and your health goals. There is no single, universal answer, as food choices should be personalized to individual needs, always aiming for a daily or, if necessary, weekly balance.

Among the external factors capable of influencing correct planning it is possible to identify, among other things:

Physical activity: If you usually exercise in the evening, carbohydrates can be an important source of energy. So, in this case, you could definitely consider post-workout carbohydrate intake. Individual metabolism: The way your body handles carbohydrates can vary from person to person. Some people may tolerate carbohydrates better in the evening, while others may prefer to concentrate them more in the morning and at lunch when insulin sensitivity may be higher. Specific health factors: If you have specific health conditions or dietary needs, it may be helpful to consult a dietician or nutritionist for personalized advice.

However, the important thing is to balance your diet as a whole ensuring you consume a variety of nutritious foods, including complex carbohydrates, proteins, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables, no matter when you consume them.

Does consuming carbohydrates in the evening make you gain weight?

Many people think that eating carbohydrates in the evening leads to weight gain. This myth is based on misconceptions about nighttime metabolism and hormones, but in reality the body burns calories even during sleep and hormonal changes in healthy individuals do not significantly affect weight.

It is the difference between calories consumed and burned over longer periods (week, month) that determines how your weight varies.

The key to losing weight is always maintaining a calorie deficit over time, not the specific distribution of macronutrients throughout the day.

Benefits of consuming carbohydrates in the evening:

They promote relaxation: There is also a second mechanism which, according to some authors, could promote sleep: serotonin, often called the “good mood hormone,” regulates mood, appetite, and sleep. Carbohydrates increase the absorption of tryptophan by the brain, where it is metabolized into serotonin and melatonin. This has led several authors to believe that it improves sleep. Consuming carbohydrates in the evening could, therefore, help you relax and prepare for a restful night’s sleep, although it is worth underlining that this theory is still under discussion. A second effect could then occur, which according to some authors is predominant, linked to the action of insulin at the central nervous system level.

Replenishment of glycogen stores: Glycogen is the main form of energy storage in our muscles and liver. Especially if you train in the evening, or if you have a workout planned the following morning, a carbohydrate-rich dinner can help replenish these essential supplies.

Appetite control: A balanced dinner that includes carbohydrates (as well as proteins and fats from healthy sources) can help reduce feelings of hunger, thus avoiding potentially unhealthy late-night snacking.

How to choose the right carbohydrates

The quality of carbohydrates consumed is as important as the quantity. Here are some guidelines for an informed choice:

Complex carbohydrates: These foods contain long chains of sugar molecules that are broken down and absorbed slowly, especially in the presence of high amounts of fiber (see next point). This helps keep blood glucose levels stable. Examples of complex carbohydrate sources are whole grains, quinoa, and sweet potatoes.

Rich in fiber: In addition to promoting gut health, fiber helps slow the absorption of carbohydrates, contributing to a prolonged feeling of satiety and stable insulin levels. Oats, barley, spelt, and legumes are excellent choices.

Limit refined carbohydrates: These foods, such as white bread and refined pasta, are stripped of their fiber and essential nutrients. They are rapidly metabolized, causing spikes and drops in blood sugar levels.

Limit or avoid sweets: Sweets and foods with added sugars, even more than foods with refined carbohydrates, generally provide high quantities of empty calories, which are very quickly absorbed, without providing micronutrients.

Combine with proteins and healthy fats: A balanced diet should include a combination of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. For example, a dinner with spelled (carbohydrates), vegetables, grilled chicken or legumes (proteins), and extra virgin olive oil (healthy fats) represents a nutritionally balanced choice, capable of guaranteeing a prolonged sense of satiety and slowed absorption of carbohydrates (which in turn limits insulin production).

The importance of Total Caloric Intake

In addition to the choice of carbohydrates and the time of consumption, another crucial aspect to consider when planning a balanced dinner is the total calorie intake. Not only is it essential to determine the amount of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats to include in your evening meal, but it is essential to make sure that the total caloric intake is adequate for your daily needs.

The amount of calories needed varies from person to person, based on factors such as physical activity level, age, gender, and metabolism. Therefore, while it may be helpful to consume carbohydrates in your dinner, it is important not to overdo it, especially if you are trying to maintain or lose weight. An excess of calories, regardless of the source, can lead to the accumulation of body fat. A reasonable approach is to adhere to the recommended calorie guidelines for your daily needs, assigning an appropriate amount of calories to dinner and possibly correcting the doses over time based on your weight changes.

Planning a healthy dinner requires a combination of wise food choices, macronutrient balance, and attention to total calorie intake. This comprehensive approach will not only contribute to physical well-being but will also ensure a feeling of satiety and satisfaction, which makes it easier to maintain a balanced diet in the long term. Always remember that nutritional needs are subjective and can vary from individual to individual, so it is advisable to consult a nutrition professional for personalized food planning.

Final Considerations

The timing of carbohydrate consumption, such as dinner, can be strategic based on individual needs. For athletes or those who train intensely, a carbohydrate-rich dinner can be especially beneficial. However, for those who are sedentary or trying to lose weight, the quantity and quality of carbohydrates consumed should be carefully monitored.

In conclusion, while carbohydrates are often demonized on social media, they remain an essential component of a balanced diet. The key is to make informed choices, focus on quality, and listen to your body’s needs. If you are unsure about how to incorporate carbohydrates into your diet, consulting a nutritionist or dietician can provide valuable guidance.

