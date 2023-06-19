Home » there will be a Patch day one, here are the planned improvements
there will be a Patch day one, here are the planned improvements

there will be a Patch day one, here are the planned improvements

Michael Galluzzi | 06/18/2023, 19:20

After announcing the absence of day one patches for Final Fantasy 16, the team that is shaping the next, highly anticipated Square Enix RPG retraces its steps: those who want to explore the realm of Valisthea in the best way will necessarily have to download an update ever since the launch of the PS5 exclusive.

To make it known are the same developers following the producer Naoki Yoshida and the director Hiroshi Takai during the Japanese Pre-Launch Celebration streaming. The Final Fantasy 16 patch day one rollout will start on June 20th and will require approximately 300MB of data to be installed for the open world RPG to receive “many improvements and performance optimizations in different aspects of the title”.

Even without rattling off the complete notes of the update, Square Enix points out that the update in question will solve the framerate problems of the Final Fantasy 16 demo and will close several holes identified by the testers, above all a serious problem that could have blocked the progression of the main campaign and a bug that caused the game to close unexpectedlyresulting in the loss of progress made but not yet saved.

Before leaving you to the comments, we take the opportunity to remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you can learn more about the gameplay and contents of the Square Enix RPG by reading the report of our 4-hour test with Final Fantasy 16 between unbridled action and titanic epic. in view of the increasingly imminent launch of the exclusive PlayStation 5 scheduled for June 22nd.

Fonte: VGC

