There is a large area of ​​strong precipitation in the southern region, and the high temperature weather in the northeast and other places has weakened

According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, on the 18th, heavy rainfall occurred in Jiangsu, Shanghai, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou and other places. It is expected that in the coming week, there will be large-scale and strong rainfall in some areas in the south. Among them, some areas in Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guizhou, Guangxi, and southeastern Tibet will have medium and high risks of heavy rain disasters, and local flash floods and geological disasters may occur. Disasters, floods in small and medium rivers, urban and rural waterlogging, and farmland waterlogging; some areas in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Henan, and Xinjiang have medium and low risks of high-temperature disasters.

There is a large area of ​​strong precipitation in the southern region

From the 19th to the 21st, there were large-scale and strong rainfall processes in the eastern part of Southwest China, the eastern part of the Jianghuai region, and Jiangnan.

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a blue rainstorm warning at 06:00 on June 19: from 08:00 on June 19 to 08:00 on the 20th, central and eastern Jiangsu, Shanghai, northern and southwestern Zhejiang, southern Anhui, northern Jiangxi, western and northern Hunan, and Guizhou There are heavy to heavy rains in parts of central and eastern parts, northern Guangxi, eastern Yunnan, southern Sichuan, eastern Inner Mongolia, and southern Qinghai. Among them, parts of southeastern Jiangsu, southwestern Guizhou, eastern Yunnan, and northern Guangxi have heavy rains ( 100-140mm). Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by short-term heavy rainfall (the maximum hourly rainfall is 20-50 mm, and the local area can exceed 60 mm), and there are local strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

In addition, from the 19th to the 21st, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia and Northeast China, accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

From 22 to 25, there were heavy to heavy rains in Zhejiang, northwestern Fujian, Jiangxi, central and southern Hunan, Guangxi, northern Guangdong, southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, eastern and northwestern Yunnan, and local heavy rains; some of the above areas were accompanied by Short-term heavy precipitation, local strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

The high temperature weather in Northeast and other places has weakened

Starting from the 19th, the area affected by high temperature weather will move northward to the western part of Northeast China and southeastern Inner Mongolia. The scope and intensity will be significantly weakened, and the high temperature in Xinjiang, western Gansu and other places will continue. From the 21st, the high temperature in Huanghuai and other places in North China will develop again.

Specific domestic forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on June 19 to 08:00 on June 20, central and eastern Jiangsu, Shanghai, northern and southwestern Zhejiang, southern Anhui, northern Jiangxi, western and northern Hunan, central and southern Guizhou, northern Guangxi, eastern Yunnan, southern Sichuan, and There were heavy to heavy rains in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia and southern Qinghai. Among them, there were heavy rains (100-140 mm) in parts of southeastern Jiangsu, southwestern Guizhou, eastern Yunnan, and northern Guangxi.

National Precipitation Forecast Map (08:00, June 19th – 08:00, June 20th)

From 08:00 on June 20 to 08:00 on June 21, southern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, eastern Qinghai, southeastern Tibet, western and southern Sichuan, northwestern and northeastern Yunnan, western and south-central Guizhou, northern Guangxi, southwestern Hunan and There were heavy rains in parts of the east, northern Jiangxi, northwestern Fujian, and southwestern Zhejiang. Among them, there were local heavy rains (50-80 mm) in eastern Jilin, central Hunan, north-central Jiangxi, southeastern Guizhou, and northern Guangxi.

National Precipitation Forecast Map (08:00, June 20th – 08:00, June 21st)

From 08:00 on June 21 to 08:00 on June 22, southeastern Tibet, eastern Jilin, northwestern and eastern Yunnan, southern Sichuan, central and southern Guizhou, northern Guangxi, most of Hunan, central and northern Jiangxi, southern Anhui, and southern Zhejiang There were heavy to heavy rains in parts of Northwest China, northwestern Fujian and other places. Among them, there were local heavy rainstorms (100-140 mm) in northern Guangxi, western and northeastern Hunan, northern Jiangxi, and southwestern Zhejiang.

National Precipitation Forecast Map (08:00, June 21st – 08:00, June 22nd)

