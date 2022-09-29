CATANZARO Tackling mental illnesses with the right therapeutic approach. By calibrating the response to individual cases and knowing that these pathologies, as well as others in medicine, can be cured. Implementing a correct preventive work. But above all, abandoning old legacies and preconceptions towards diseases that in the past have been strongly stigmatized. Prejudices that are still difficult to kill and that often have devastating effects on patients and their families. Despite now these pathologies can normally be treated with the most recent pharmacological remedies and with a highly qualified scientific approach. All aspects clarified by the doctor Cristina Segura Garcia, associate professor of psychiatry at the “Magna Graecia” University of Catanzaro. A university that this year is hosting the “People in Mind. An initiative, organized by Lundbeck Italia and now in its third edition, which consists of an exhibition of 24 finalist works of the visual arts competition to raise awareness among the population on overcoming stigma and prejudices towards people living with mental illnesses and their family members. A journey in stages that involved the selection of over 400 works divided into various categories – painting, drawing, digital photography and video – which ended, in fact, with the exhibition of the best works that will be presented every day from 26 to 30 September in the room exhibition of the “Magna Graecia” University of Catanzaro. A concrete way to combat stereotypes and false concepts of “normal” diseases.

Cristina Segura Garciaassociate professor of psychiatry at the “Magna Graecia” University of Catanzaro

Professor, how widespread are the pathologies related to psyche disorders in Calabria?

«The prevalence and incidence of mental illnesses is similar to that of other regions of our country. To give an idea, a study carried out by the Higher Institute of Health in 15 Italian regions shortly before the pandemic estimated that the number of new cases treated was equal to 17.7 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants. These figures have increased a lot after the Covid emergency ».

And which are the most present in the region?

“The disorders are the same as in other regions: both depressive and bipolar affective disorders, anxiety disorders, psychotic disorders and eating disorders”

Source: Ministry of Health

What is the most correct therapeutic approach to these pathologies?

«The therapy of any mental disorder, as well as in other areas of medicine, must be adopted following national and international guidelines based on clinical evidence that demonstrate the greatest efficacy and the lowest risks. The treatment, however, must be adapted to the individual patient taking into account individual characteristics such as internal pathologies and therapies already in progress, coexistence of other mental disorders, or the vital situation of the subject. Clinicians have different types of pharmacological, psychotherapeutic and rehabilitative treatments available which can be combined to obtain the best result ».

Is there in some way a distrust of reporting these diseases also on the part of the patients’ families?

“Unfortunately, the stigmatization towards mental pathologies is still present. The question is not to “report” or “take a census” of patients but to consider that it is a pathology like many others and that there is a real possibility of giving relief to the patient. If not to help cure the ailment completely. Unfortunately, many still think that the psychiatric patient is a “strange” subject whose behavior can be unpredictable and dangerous. A circumstance that is actually a rather unlikely event ».

Why, especially in a region like ours, is there a sort of “shame” in approaching these pathologies?

“It is the fruit of old legacies. Many years ago, when there were no adequate pharmacological treatments or standardized psychotherapies, patients suffering from mental disorders were also hospitalized for life in asylums. Furthermore, the first therapies produced side effects that were not only disabling but also so evident as to make patients easily recognizable. Unfortunately the brain is a complex and difficult organ to explore and it has taken many years and a lot of research to obtain effective therapies. But correct information has not been made of these positive results ».

What does a delay in dealing with this kind of pathology entail?

«Early identification of any medical pathology reduces the risk of chronicity and complications. Psychiatric pathologies are no different: a mental disorder treated early has a higher probability of therapeutic success, of the absence of residual symptoms and also of a lower frequency of relapses. Conversely, a delay in taking charge and in the beginning of an effective treatment can lead to the problems I have mentioned and worsen the quality of life of the patient and of the family context ».

Is there a way to defeat widespread preconceptions about dark evil?

«The first step is not to refer to mental disorder as a ‘dark evil’. Not giving the exact name to the pathology is equivalent to stigmatizing and feeding the fear of something unknown. As it happens in other fields of medicine, such as in oncology. Conversely, diseases must be defined with the correct name: schizophrenia, major depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and so on. The brain, on the other hand, is an organ such as the heart, liver, kidney or lung. The difference is that the result of his activity is expressed in behaviors, feelings, thoughts, emotions that do not seem tangible or measurable. Symptoms have a biological basis that explain the use of drugs with specific targets. May those who have not gone through a period of high stress in their life raise their hand and perhaps have had difficulty adapting to a new situation. Is this a “dark evil”? No, it is an easily identifiable and manageable situation ».

Does the initiative of 28 September in Catanzaro go in the direction of raising awareness?

“Certainly yes,” People in Mind “was created with the aim of raising awareness among the population by aiming to overcome the stigmatization and prejudices against people living with mental illnesses”.

What are the strengths of this event?

«“ People in Mind ”uses the universal language of art. Presents the 24 finalist works of a visual arts competition of painting, drawing, digital photography and video. The works of more than 400 competitors from all over Italy were received. In addition, “People in Mind” enhances the commitment of the associations of the third sector that are committed every day throughout the national territory. Allowing to make known sections of different reality ». ([email protected])