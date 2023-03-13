The popular Blonde Pixie is an edgy cut that exudes fun, flirtation and glamour. It’s versatile, accentuating facial features and bone structure and forever classic. Plus, this sassy short haircut adds density and volume to thin hair and takes the weight and bulk away from thick hair. A blonde pixie cut completes your look for any occasion, casual or formal. See for yourself by reading this article!

Blond Pixie – How to style this haircut

While the pixie hairstyle is hailed as a timeless style, the blonde pixie has every right to be considered iconic. Many trend-setting celebrities such as Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Pamela Anderson, Anne Hathaway and Miley Cyrus have turned to this look in the past to make dramatic headline-grabbing changes. If you want to join the ladies’ club with one of the best hairstyle trends of 2023, take a look at our exciting collection to find the right variant for you.

Notice: No two blonde pixie hairstyles are the same. Aside from the fact that there are numerous variations of the haircut itself, the same goes for the shades of blonde that you can choose – caramel blonde, strawberry blonde, vanilla blonde, ice blonde, ash blonde, etc.

Youthful punk look with baby bangs

How about a youthful look with a punky, carefree touch? A pony can suit anyone if you choose the right shape. Baby bangs literally turned the world upside down, making the years go away and adding a cute finish without covering the brows. Aside from the short bangs, this blonde pixie cut has choppy layers on top and a soft hairband on the sides. The result? With this look you can emphasize your femininity with chaos.

Face Framing Blond Pixie with Layers

If you’re looking for a version of the blonde pixie that’s easy to style, this look is one of the easiest. The tapered nape takes away the bulk and lets your hair flatter your cleavage. The front and sides are structured and cut to move with the shape of the cut. Since the layers are shorter, they are closer to your head. This makes styling easier. Once you have dried your hair, you should use a hair wax for the ends of your hair. This gives you a defined look.

Long pixie cut with bangs

Women who sport a light blonde pixie with bangs know how to have fun. The pixie hairstyle is a playful way to balance a heart-shaped face. Long, side-swept bangs with a slightly graduated length at the back soften the contours, accentuate the cheekbones and the eyes and create harmony in the face.

Light and ashy blonde tones make a beautiful blend when paired with a shadow base that adds an extra sparkle to the color. Ask your stylist what shampoos to use to keep the blonde tone from fading between hair appointments.

Modern short hairstyle with side parting

If you are looking for a modern cut, a modern pixie is your best bet. The tapered neckline makes your neck appear longer. The longer front section gives you the opportunity to create a deep side parting, so that your bangs show off better.

Long blonde pixie with dark hair roots

If you want some length in your hair but still don’t want it to fall at the nape of your neck, ask your stylist for a long pixie that will give you styling versatility. It works great with dimensional colors like blonde with dark roots.

Extremely short cut for accentuated cheekbones

If you have a petite face and pronounced cheekbones, the bold pixie haircut is one of the ideal options for you. When it’s short, tapered at the nape of the neck, and cut close to the ears, it adds more structure to this look. At the same time, the length at the top of the head is maintained, resulting in a versatile shape. If you want more volume, blow dry the hair up and style with a long-lasting, modeling product.

Modern layered short haircut for women over 40

Would you like to modernize your look? Then why not opt ​​for a short haircut with a soft texture? Let your neck rise gradually towards the crown of your head. This creates a soft area around the ears and a clean look. Keep the length at the top for structure.

If you want to keep your hair out of your face, you can style it into a quiff while drying. This is best done with a round brush. Roll the brush from root to tip as you blow dry. To finish, use hairspray to hold the hairstyle in place.

What are the trendiest short hairstyles 2023 for women over 50? You can find out here!

Choppy hairstyle for thick hair

A choppy blonde pixie is ideal for women with thick hair. Styling your strands forward with a round brush will give you more fullness and density. Short choppy layers stacked at the back are some of the perfect features that short blonde pixie hairstyles have.

Undoubtedly, pixie hairstyles 2023 give a trendy look! Get inspiration for more variations of the short hairstyle here!