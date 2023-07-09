«This is a goodbye, I will be in every person who has known me»

LIMANA – He wanted to alleviate the pain of his loved ones by sharing the content of his epitaph, which recalls the beauty of life (despite the various events it offers, beautiful and less beautiful), Anna Papa, aged 30, was overcome by the recrudescence of a illness who left her no escape. Yet, despite everything, in her death we read a hymn to her life. «This is a goodbye: come and wish me a good trip with colorful clothes».

THE AD Greetings to Anna will be given at the sports field in Valmorel tomorrow at 3 pm. The announcement was made by the family business: Zagara, Typical Sicilian products. An activity of her husband, Luca Tiazzoldi and Anna’s brother, Dario Papa. “But our wives, Anna and Isabella – says Luca – were fundamental parts of Zagara”, which has two fruit, vegetable and much more shops, to to the port e Belluno.

LIFE «Your enthusiasm and the vital spirit that you have released will continue to support us, in your memory, brightening up our day. Have a good trip, Anne.” In the epigraph, the husband interpreted the philosophy of life that he has always shared with his wife: «She said: I’m not afraid of dying, our vision (with all the pain that exists and that is big) is on this journey – explains Luca -. It is a faith far from religious ideas, it goes beyond the fear of a ride. It is a call to people to honor life. Trying to see life with more love, more compassion with a love that is truly great.”

THE “TESTAMENT” But the words written by Anna, daughter, wife and mother, are deeply touching: «Brief but behold, this has been my life in this land full of everything, happiness, joys, hardships and satisfactions with a big family near. A husband with whom I grew up and built a family with two beautiful children who I love with all my heart! I wanted to let you know that I have never feared all this, and I ask you for an effort, believe it too! This is a goodbye, it will always be in every person who has known me, some more some less but I’m here! If you want to wish me a good trip with a smile and some colorful clothes, we’ll meet». They were her wishes: she also decided the location of the funeral ceremony: the Valmorel sports field.

THE MEMORY Her husband, Luca, describes her like this, right in the epigraph: «Free spirit that smiled at life, run now in fields of sunflowers, run in paths that are full of joys, you who made every day easier when the difficulties approached, miss you, but reside in my heart, you will now and forever. I remember you sparkling and full of you, a warrior and everyone sees you like this. You remain an example for us who remain, you remain a strength for us who think of you, I smile when I think of you, because the smile was your master. My love you have taught me a lot and I have taught you too. I look at our children and understand what we were. Strong and joyful despite the difficulties. Safe travels, beautiful soul… Yours, Luca».

GENEROSITY The family members, who particularly thank the staff of Casa Tua Due, “for the loving care and assistance provided” suggest not to bring flowers, but any donations will be donated to the residential structure. There are truly numerous testimonies of closeness to Anna Papa’s family, which describe her as an “example of life and courage”, “Radiant Anna who now shines in heaven”.

