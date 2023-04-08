Have you already stowed your boots deep in the basement? We do and we’re really looking forward to finally being able to wear our spring shoes. Chic, colorful and great eye-catchers – the shoe trends in spring 2023 are fun and more versatile than they have been for a long time. But we certainly didn’t expect that we would be inspired by our grandmothers for our outfits. Once frowned upon as frumpy and ugly, slingbacks are making a huge comeback this year and are among the biggest favorites of all fashion girls! Are you still unsure how to combine slingback shoes? Then read on and be inspired by our styling tips and outfits. Have fun reading and styling!

Slingbacks are THE shoe trend for spring 2023

Timeless, comfortable and very elegant – slingbacks are actually one of these classics that should not be missing in any shoe closet. The shoes became popular already in the 50s thanks to Coco Chanel and revived 70 years later. However, the trend shoes are not worn like they used to be, but are much cooler and more modern.

Whether elegant with a skirt or trouser suit for the office or with jeans in everyday life – slingbacks as a shoe trend can be worn for absolutely any occasion and enhance even the simplest outfit.

What do slingbacks look like?

So what are slingbacks? The shoes are characterized by an open heel and a strap around the heel and are mostly made of leather. Since the heel is exposed, the low shoes are much more comfortable than classic pumps.

Slingback pumps with small kitten heels are particularly popular this season and the shoes are available in a wide variety of colors and variations. Sometimes classic in black or in bright neon colors – slingback pumps have officially said goodbye to their grandma image and are being celebrated as one of the most beautiful shoe trends in spring 2023.

Slingback pumps with rhinestones

Whether sequin dresses, statement handbags or sparkling earrings – glitter and rhinestones are trendy and add a touch of glamour. Slingbacks as a shoe trend are no exception and decorated shoes literally make our feet shine. Think of brooches, glitter appliqués or crystals – the more sparkling, the better! So that the trend shoes come into their own, you should combine them with elegant skirts or airy spring dresses. And if you’re not a dress girl, you can’t go wrong with timeless Marlene trousers.

Slingback pumps in neon colors

Spring is all about breezy outfits and bright colors that brighten our spirits. Slingback pumps in bright nuances are an absolute must-have for all women who like to stand out from the crowd. Think yellow, neon pink, orange or purple – the sky is the limit! The colorful slingbacks are definitely a great eye-catcher and give every look a timeless, elegant touch.

How to combine slingbacks?

Admittedly, pumps and high heels are not for everyone. So if you don’t feel like having aching feet, but still want to make your legs look a little longer, then you are always in good hands with slingbacks as a shoe trend. Okay, but what can you combine with slingbacks? Quite simply – to absolutely anything you fancy!

With jeans for everyday wear

Whether it’s skinny jeans, straight leg jeans or boyfriend jeans, denim pants have a permanent place in our wardrobes, and with good reason. Depending on the occasion, jeans can be combined casually or more elegantly. Slingbacks are ideal for giving your otherwise sporty denim outfit an elegant touch. Add a t-shirt or shirt and you have the perfect spring look!

Combine dresses and skirts with slingbacks

Our favorite combination for spring? Clearly – slingbacks and skirts or dresses! Whether a midi skirt, mini or an airy maxi dress – the garments can now be found in all kinds of designs and lengths, so there is something for every taste. The slingback pumps make the look look much more elegant and feminine in no time at all, and the small heel also ensures more comfort. Isn’t that a real win-win situation?