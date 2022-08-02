The grip of the global pandemic from Covid has gradually highlighted the mutation capacity of virus, with its different variants that have complicated law enforcement operations. More than two years after the beginning of the chain of infections, a British study highlights how different it was not only the strain of the virus, but also its aftermath. The so-called long Covid. According to the researchers of the King’s College Londonin fact, the pandemic was accompanied by three different types of long Covid, each with their own symptoms. And, although all three types have manifested themselves in each wave of infections, there are some reactions more related to one type of variant than others.

The types

A first sample of healed from the Coronavirus has had to face a series of neurological problems in the long term, ranging from fatigue to headaches up to the so-called “cognitive fog”, That feeling of fogging that carries with it disorientation, difficulty concentrating and mental confusion. This type of train is more connected to the variants Alpha e Delta.

A second group, after the ascertained negativity, had to counteract respiratory problems, which also in this case range from chest pain to severe respiratory insufficiency. This type of long Covid is particularly linked to the first wave of infections.

Finally, there is the third group, struggling with a wide range of symptoms: heart palpitations, muscle aches, skin and hair changes. To which are added rarer consequences highlighted by a research of theBirmingham University on the same theme: amnesia, hallucinations, incontinence, erectile dysfunctions.

According to the data ofNational Statistical Office, there are currently two million people in the UK struggling with the effects of long Covid. Among them 1.4 million people said they had Coronavirus for the first time at least 12 weeks earlier. But going backwards it turns out that 826,000 people claimed to have had it for the first time at least a year earlier and 376,000 even two years earlier.

Hence two considerations: the need to foresee cycles of treatments that go even further than the date of recovery from Covid and the possibility of personalizing them, given the multifaceted nature of the reactions from individual to individual.

“These data clearly show that post-Covid syndrome has several subtypes, it is not a simple condition – he explained to Sky Uk the doctor Claire Stevesamong the authors of the research – Understanding the root causes of these subtypes can help to find the most appropriate treatment strategies ».

The study highlights other significant data. Starting from the consideration that the manifestations of long Covid are more evident in women aged between 35 and 69, among people living in the most disadvantaged areas and among those who work in health and social care and in teaching.