Tips for a gluten-free summer, starting with ice cream – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 15 – King of summer par excellence, ice cream is not off limits for someone with celiac disease. However, we must remember that not only the cone must be gluten-free, but also the tastes. The summer period, when rhythms and habits change, can turn into a source of stress for those who have to exclude gluten from their diet. From the Italian Celiac Association, it dedicates useful advice to people with celiac disease for a safe summer. While the list of catering establishments of the Food Outside the Home program is getting longer to guarantee everyone the possibility of eating at the restaurant in safety.



The ice cream is made from foods permitted for those suffering from celiac disease, such as milk, natural yoghurt, sugar and eggs; but also from ingredients considered at risk because they have been transformed, such as semi-finished products, ready bases, neutrals, garnishes and decorations. Gelaterias must therefore follow special procedures to avoid the risk of gluten contamination during preparation and service. If you choose packaged ice cream, it is advisable to check for the presence of the gluten-free claim on the label or the Spiga Barrata brand.



“On vacation, one is often looking for a restaurant, a pizzeria, a bar, an ice cream parlor where to spend a peaceful moment with friends and family knowing that one can eat gluten-free in safety”, explains Rossella Valmarana, president of Aic. Thanks to the Food Away Program, it provides a guide of over 4,000 places where they can be welcomed by professionals informed about celiac disease and the gluten-free diet: these places are however indicated by stickers attached to the windows.



If it is not possible to go to a place in the Guide, Aic advises to always inform the staff of one’s diet and which ingredients it is necessary to avoid, “always ask for the ingredients of the dishes and, in case of doubt, avoid consuming them”. (HANDLE).

