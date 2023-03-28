Trend hairstyles with hair clips are conquering the world. They pop up on Instagram photos, Snapchat Stories, TikTok, and even fashion shows. Thanks to its versatility and simplicity, the look will continue to evolve this year. So if you haven’t heard about it, now is the time to learn how to style your hair with bobby pins!

Ideas for trendy hairstyles with hair clips

Hair clips are very popular at the moment because they have an elegant design and can be worn on any hair length and texture. With them, you can get your hair to cooperate with you in minutes! They’re perfect for those mornings when you’re running late and don’t have time to style your mane, and also for days when you just want to add something different to your look. You can wear them with side swept bangs, with your hair pulled back or half up – there are many variations! Here are some of them!

Metallic bobby pins blur the line between chic and simple

Metallic bobby pins are must-have accessories that can complete a woman’s hair jewelry collection. Not only are they chic, but they come in a variety of shapes and sizes.

The colors are also an important part of the design of these accessories. Consumers may prefer them in metallic gray or gold. Blurring the line between chic and simple can be done with the right metallic hue.

Some metallic bobby pins have smooth attachment teeth that can attach even the thinnest hair with ease. The alloys used in the manufacture of these bobby pins make them strong and durable enough to withstand wear and tear.

The sturdy construction of these bobby pins makes them ideal for hairstyles that require a firm hold. The ladies can easily create a bun with the hair clip without worrying about their hair getting loose.

Small clips for space buns or a romantic look with loose hair

We absolutely love this variant! Space buns with bobby pins are a simple yet very fun way to use your favorite hair accessory to create something fun. For this hairstyle, part your hair in the middle and divide it into two sections. Pull each section back to make two ponytails at the top of your head on each side. Now, twist your hair around the base of the ponytail and secure with small bobby pins to hold it in place nicely and you’re good to go.

Tipp: You can also sprinkle the small bobby pins over your mane as a pretty embellishment. This styling will add a fresh and romantic touch to your look.

Elegant French twist for thick hair

This is more what we mean by a classic French twist. You should use a really big clip, especially if you have thick hair. Gather all your hair, twist it and lay it vertically from the nape of your neck to the back of your head. You can tuck the ends of your hair into the clip or leave them out as shown here.

Create a half up, half down royal hairstyle

Part your hair as if trying to wear it half up and half down. Instead, twist the sides into a crown on your head and secure with a bobby pin.

Make a loose, low ponytail

Can’t find your hair tie this morning? No reason to worry. Depending on the thickness of your hair, you can hold it together with a bobby pin. Just make sure to use a larger version of the accessory so you can grab and hold your strands seamlessly.

Create a relaxed low ponytail with a bobby pin: Gather your hair tightly and twist it like you would for a low bun. Instead of twisting it all the way, circle it once and then clip it in place while letting the rest of your strands flow down.

Secure a messy bun with a bobby pin

Opt for a patterned barrette to spruce up your messy bun. Create a ponytail where you want your bun to be anchored, twist the hair, spray some hairspray on the bun, wrap it into a bun and secure it on your head with a bobby pin.

Trend hairstyles with hair clips – More looks that you can spice up

Place your braided hairstyle on the side of your head and secure with a bobby pin. Play with different colors and shapes of the accessory to change the mood of the look.

You can also use it to dress up a ponytail or bun that’s all the way up or half down – it’s up to you.

Trendy hairstyles with hair clips – you can find more fashionable styling ideas here!