7
“I am Massimo Ambrosini and for six months my life and that of my family have been turned upside down by the illness of our youngest son. Alessandro was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, which is an autoimmune, chronic and degenerative disease. that you can’t see, but it can have very serious consequences. We are forced to constantly monitor your blood sugar and give you insulin injections several times a day, every day”.
See also HK$370 Pre-order "Marvel's Spider-Man Remake", higher quality swinging New York to destroy criminals