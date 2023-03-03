Home Health Type 1 diabetes, the currently incurable disease, of Massimo Ambrosini’s son
Health

Type 1 diabetes, the currently incurable disease, of Massimo Ambrosini’s son

by admin
Type 1 diabetes, the currently incurable disease, of Massimo Ambrosini’s son

“I am Massimo Ambrosini and for six months my life and that of my family have been turned upside down by the illness of our youngest son. Alessandro was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, which is an autoimmune, chronic and degenerative disease. that you can’t see, but it can have very serious consequences. We are forced to constantly monitor your blood sugar and give you insulin injections several times a day, every day”.

See also  HK$370 Pre-order "Marvel's Spider-Man Remake", higher quality swinging New York to destroy criminals

You may also like

Execution of the Presidential Ordinance Reg. Prov. Pres....

Visits, screenings and lights on monuments for Kidney...

Chickpeas: all the properties and benefits for the...

GDP growth for 2023 is 0.4%, household spending...

Tingling in the hands: symptoms, causes and remedies

Foggia, contagion from Trichinosis in San Marco in...

ST. JUDE MEDICAL – TRIFECTA VALVE, TRIFECTA VALVE...

At Rizzoli in Bologna sixteen year old back...

“I prefer to stay away from social media....

SIEMENS AG – AXIOM LUMINOS DRF

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy