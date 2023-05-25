Ukraine, “007 Kiev behind drone attack on the Kremlin”

I Ukrainian security services are believed to be behind the drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this monthdespite the denial of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The New York Times reports it, citing US intelligence officials, who said they did not know which special unit carried out the May 3 attack or whether Zelensky or other government officials knew about it. Some officials believe the president did not know. But the consensus, following a preliminary assessment, is that it was the Ukrainians who sent two drones towards the Kremlin, as claimed by Russia.

This assumption is based on intercepted communications from both Russia and Ukraine in which Russian officials blamed Kiev for what they termed a surprise attack, raising doubts about the false flag theory. Ukrainian officials, while not having direct knowledge of the attack, said they believed that their country was ultimately responsible for the operation, specifies the NYT.