Ukraine latest news. Kakhovka dam hit, Moscow-Kiev exchange of accusations

World Moscow’s Nova Kakhovka dam half-destroyed by Ukrainian bombs, but Kiev claims it was the Russians. Prigozhin makes fun of the claims of the Russian Defense Ministry: killing 1,500 soldiers in one day would be “a hellish massacre”

Local administration, Nova Kakhovka dam has not collapsed

Some mechanisms of the Nova Kakhovka dam, controlled by the Russians, were damaged by “a Ukrainian bombing” and there was a rise of 2.5 meters in the water level in the reservoir, but the dam itself “was not destroyed » (see the photo published below, ed) and «there won’t be a catastrophe». This was stated by the head of the pro-Russian local administration, Vladimir Leontyev, quoted by the RIA Novosti agency. However, Leontyev added that the evacuation of about 300 houses downstream, in the towns of Korsunki and Dnepryan, could be necessary.

Dam, Zelensky convenes the Security Council

Volodymyr Zelensky has convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council for the Kakhova dam which, as reported by Kiev, was blown up by the Russians. Meanwhile Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, announced on Telegram that the evacuations of the surrounding villages have been ordered, which fall within what is defined as the “danger zone” for floods on the right bank of the Dnieper. The population is also urged to turn off electrical equipment.

Kiev: «the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant hit»

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) was blown up by Russian forces, the Southern Operational Command of the Ukrainian army announced, as reported by Ukrinform. “The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was blown up by the Russian occupation forces. The extent of the destruction, the speed and volume of the water, the probable areas of flooding are currently being investigated. All services work. The situation is being monitored,” the Command said.

The Nova Kakhovka dam, in the Ukrainian province of Kherson, was “partially destroyed” due to Ukrainian bombing, according to a statement from the Russian Emergencies Ministry, quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency. The ministry says there is no danger for the population of the region.

Chief Wagner against Moscow, the balance of Ukrainian losses is “imaginative”

The leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called the tolls of Ukrainian losses claimed by Moscow “fantasies”, which it claims to have repulsed two major offensives in two days. “These are just ramblings,” Prigozhin said in a Telegram message. Russia’s defense ministry said it repulsed two large-scale Ukrainian offensives on Sunday and Monday in southern Donbass, killing “more than 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers” and destroying “28 tanks”. The Ukrainian government, while claiming territorial gains near the devastated city of Bakhmut, in the east of the country, has relativized the extent of its “offensive actions” and has not provided any assessment.

Killing 1,500 soldiers in one day is “a hellish massacre,” joked Wagner’s boss, mocking Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov. «Actually, why not add up all the numbers given by Konashenkov. I think we’ve already destroyed the entire planet Earth five times.”

Prigozhin often made over-the-top statements against the Russian General Staff, accusing them in particular of not supplying enough ammunition to Wagner’s men, on the front lines of the fighting around Bakhmut.

