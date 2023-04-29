Ukraine, live – Zelensky: “With Xi I discussed territorial integrity based on the 1991 borders that included Crimea and Donbass”

19:22
Kuleba: “Counteroffensive? It may not be the decisive battle”
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warns against considering Kiev’s expected counter-offensive as a “decisive battle” that will put an end to the war. “The counter-offensive should not be regarded as a decisive battle. The decisive battle will be the one that will lead to the complete liberation of the Ukrainian territories. We will be able to draw this conclusion at the end, not at the beginning of the battle,” said Kuleba, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine, after other government officials urged not to exaggerate expectations. “If only one counter-offensive is needed, then it will be one, if two or more are needed, so it will be. It is not a conflict that we can freeze,” Kuleba said again, underlining that Ukraine will fight until victory.
18:57
Another lifeless child found, Uman’s victims rise to 23
The death toll from the Russian missile attack that hit the town of Uman in the Cherkasy region this morning has risen to 23 dead in Ukraine. The Ukrainian newspaper UNIAN reports it, reporting that the rescuers have found the body of another child. According to the latest report, among the 23 dead there are 4 children.
18:57
Putin: “We will not isolate ourselves, we will expand relations with friendly countries”
“We will not isolate ourselves, rather we will expand pragmatic, equitable, mutually beneficial relations with friendly countries in Eurasia, Africa, Latin America,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech in St. Petersburg. “Although in the United States and Europe there are many people who think like us. The elites behave differently. But we know that the elites of these countries do not always promote policies that meet the interests of their populations. And that will come back to haunt them,” he added.
18:03
Putin signs law to expel citizens of annexed regions who do not feel Russian
Residents of the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia who do not agree to become Russian citizens will be considered foreigners and may be expelled if they pose “a threat to national security” with activities that include “participation in unauthorized rallies and demonstrations”. This is foreseen by a law signed and promulgated today by President Vladimir Putin after being approved by Parliament.
17:57
Putin: “The annexed Ukrainian regions are our historical lands”
The four regions of Ukraine annexed by Moscow are Russian “historical lands” and their inhabitants “part of our people”. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin speaking in St. Petersburg. Therefore today it is necessary “to defend and protect their unequivocal decision to return to Russia”, added Putin, quoted by the Tass agency.
17:25
Putin: “Build a wall against the economic aggression of the West”
All Russian authorities must work as “a cohesive and well-coordinated team” to face the “economic aggression of the West”. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin speaking in St. Petersburg at a meeting of the Council of Legislators, which includes members of the two chambers of the national parliament and representatives of the parliaments of the republics.
17:24
Governor: “At least 21 dead in Uman”
The death toll in the Russian attack on a residential building in Uman, in central Ukraine, has risen to 21. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, Ihor Taburets, on Telegram. “21 dead at the moment. Pain and anger,” he adds in the post.
17:23
Head of military administration of Cherkasy: “We will not find other survivors in Uman”
“Two hours ago we took out the last wounded man and as I can see from the conditions of the building, in my opinion, there is no hope of finding other survivors at the moment”. This was stated by the head of the regional military administration of Cherkasy, Ihor Taburets, to journalists present at the site of the Russian attack on Uman. “We have information that there may be one or two people still inside the building and they are on the missing list, but we are not sure if they were home at the time. We have reached the basement and I think in an hour we will be quite sure of the figures,” he explained.
16:30
Zelensky: “I spoke with Xi about Ukrainian territorial integrity including Donbass and Crimea”
Last Wednesday’s phone call with Chinese President Xi spoke of “the territorial integrity of Ukraine, respect for the United Nations Charter, our sovereignty and our entire territory, including Crimea, the entire Donbass according to the borders of ’91”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president Voldymyr Zelensky in the joint press conference with the presidents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Petr Pavel and Zuzana Chaputova, today in Kiev. This is reported by Ukrinform. Zelensky explained that he had invited the Chinese leader to help return captured Ukrainians and children deported from Russia. Another topic of conversation, according to Zelensky, was the export of grain and the need for a corridor within the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The Ukrainian head of state added that he had also raised the issue of arms for Russia. “Ukraine would like all states to understand the risks of supplying any type of weapon to the Russian Federation. I have heard a positive response in this regard,” Zelensky stressed.
15:30
Moscow: “Ukrainian headquarters in Bakhmut hit”
Russian missiles have hit the Ukrainian headquarters in Bakhmut and units of the ‘Legion Foreigners’ in Konstantinovka in Donetsk. This was stated by the Russian Defense Ministry on its Telegram channel, as reported by RIA Novosti. In addition, the statement continues, operational and army tactical airstrikes, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems of the Southern Force Group hit enemy units in the area of Bogdanovka, Chasov Yar, Nikolaevka, Krasnoy and Predtechino in Donetsk.