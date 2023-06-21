Under the motto: “WE FIGHT CANCER”, Rebekka Ruétz, Danny Reinke, Marcel Ostertag and Kilian Kerner set an example for cancer patients

Berlin/Cologne – Four designers have joined forces and are raising their voices for more social awareness of cancer. With concentrated power, Kilian Kerner, Marcel Ostertag, Danny Reinke and Rebekka Ruétz are launching an attention-grabbing campaign as part of the Berlin Fashion Week in order to sensitize people to the concerns of patients. With “WE FIGHT CANCER” they dedicate their event day on July 11th – the W.E4. FASHIONDAY” – the DKMS and the German Cancer Aid.

For the first time not only a specialist audience can experience the fashion day. What’s great: 200 tickets for the designers’ shows in July can be purchased publicly and for a good cause. We share the proceeds of the tickets with the German Cancer Aid.

Photos were recently shot for the campaign in Berlin and moving statements were made for a separate spot. In addition to the four designers, DKMS Volunteer Lizanne (25) from Hamburg is also involved. Lizanne was diagnosed with blood cancer as a child. Today she is in the middle of life and supports the work of the DKMS as a volunteer. Among other things, she explains how easy it is to register and the work of the DKMS in schools, and motivates young people in particular to become potential lifesavers. At the WE FIGHT CANCER campaign, she made a powerful statement about how a stem cell donation enabled her to lead a healthy, normal life.

The designers also have very personal stories that they associate with the topic of cancer and that they tell as part of the campaign.

“In late 2022, three people I knew were diagnosed with cancer within six weeks. All three are young people. My grand cousin had just graduated from high school and instead of studying came chemotherapy. The father of a very good friend found a lifesaver through DKMS and a family member is in the final phase of one of the toughest chemotherapy treatments available in Germany. Diagnosis: treatable, but not curable,” reports Kilian Kerner. “Another reason for me: my partner’s sister. She, too, is only alive today thanks to the work of the DKMS. As a child she was diagnosed with cancer and there was little hope left. But thanks to the DKMS and the committed doctors, she survived and is today one of the strongest personalities I have ever met. And she’s healed.”

Designer Marcel Ostertag has also seen people around him get diagnosed with cancer. It is therefore important to him to stand up for patients. “A few years ago, during another examination, tumors in the kidneys and breasts of my husband’s best friend were discovered by chance. Thanks to the early detection, it was possible to intervene in good time using two chemotherapies and achieve a complete cure. We are looking forward to creating even more attention for the DKMS and the German Cancer Aid as part of our new show,” says Marcel Ostertag.

Designer Rebekka Ruétz also wants to raise awareness and calls for support. “Unfortunately, sooner or later the topic of cancer affects us all, be it personally or in the circle of family or friends. Let’s talk about it together and openly, create awareness and generate attention, because it’s worth it,” says Rebekka Ruétz.

Danny Reinke also connects a very special story with the topic – his lecturer at the fashion school had cancer. “When I heard that, I felt so sorry and it hit me hard. I can’t begin to give her back what she did for me. But I can use my voice to mobilize other people to do something about cancer,” he says. Danny Reinke and his three designer colleagues do this with a lot of passion and commitment.

The four artists and we at DKMS are therefore looking forward to July 11th – because the fashion shows will also draw attention to the topic of cancer. This will give us the opportunity to have our own stand there. Here we provide information on all aspects of blood cancer and stem cell donation, are available to answer questions and also offer registration in the DKMS database.

More information about the four designers’ campaign can be found here.

