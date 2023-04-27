Usa, former rapper of the Fugees guilty of having spied for China

Rapper Pras Michel, formerly of the Fugees and Grammy winner, was found guilty of working in the service of China and conspiring against the US government. Cnn reports it. He faces up to 20 years in prison. The artist would have helped the Beijing authorities gain access to top US officials and contacts with two presidents, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

According to the indictments, the singer allegedly attempted to “make connections” on behalf of the Chinese government and Malaysian businessman Jho Low. The rapper was found guilty of conspiracy, bribery of witnesses and unregistered lobbying on behalf of a foreign government. During his testimony last week, Michel said he received about $20 million from Low in 2012, to “get a picture with Obama.” The rapper then allegedly used at least $800,000 to finance the former US president’s election campaign through a series of donors.