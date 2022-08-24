The treatment



The treatment in question, called Auvelity, is a prolonged-release tablet, which contains two active ingredients: dextromethorphan and bupropion. Graziano Pinna, a neuroscientist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, explained to Ansa that the drug is the “first and only fast-acting oral drug approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder with antidepressant efficacy from one week onwards. use”.

What are depressive disorders



About 1 in 8 people worldwide suffer from a mental disorder. With the pandemic aggravating the statistics, there is still little funding available to stem these types of disturbances. Mental health still remains a taboo for many despite the fact that, according to WHO data from 2019, around 970 million people worldwide suffer from mental disorders. Specifically, 52.4% of these are women: 31% of the total cases concern anxiety disorders, while 28.9% fight against depression. The term ‘depressive disorder’ defines a grouping of psychopathological and psychiatric disorders that involve significant changes in the person’s mood, accompanied by other symptoms of both a somatic and psychological nature. There are several types of depressive disorder, including persistent depressive disorder, premenstrual dysphoric disorder, substance and drug induced depressive disorder, and illness depressive disorder. The disorder can present itself acutely, with very intense and sudden depressive phases, or become chronic and continuous, with moments of worsening. To stabilize the disease, the most appropriate course of treatment involves a combined treatment of drugs and psychotherapy. But not only that: although each path must be personalized and studied for the single person, the closeness of the family is essential for a better recovery.