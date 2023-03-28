news-txt”>

US President Joe Biden ordered flags at half-mast at the White House and in all US public buildings until March 31 in honor of the victims of the Nashville school massacre.

The break-in of the killer in the school caught on surveillance cameras

In the meantime, the police have announced that Audrey Elizabeth Hale, the 28-year-old former student who yesterday attacked her former school, killing six people, including three nine-year-old children, before being killed in turn by the police who intervened on the spot , had no criminal record. The woman accomplished, it was explained, a targeted act developed after having monitored and studied the seedlings in detail and school maps. Police said they heard from the woman’s father.

According to police, the woman was “resentful” at having had to attend a Christian school. The 28-year-old – who identified as transgender and graduated last year from Nossi College of Art and, according to her LinkedIn profile, was a graphic designer who designed logos for companies – had considered at least one other school as a possible target for her attack , but had finally opted for the Christian one from Covenant because it had less security.

“Era a very sweet girl“, a “normal, maybe a little too quiet” girl. This is how her neighbors described her. “I think Audrey’s parents are as shocked as all of us in the neighborhood. There is nothing that would have ever led me to think that she would have been capable of such a gesture or that she or her family would have had access to a gun,” a neighbor told US media.