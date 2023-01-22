Fasting can exert a positive influence on cellular health, both in terms of disease prevention and longevity

Sabrina Commis

By now we have clear the concept that if you eat correctly, with the right caloric intake, you move more, your well-being increases significantly. This is what has been studied in some populations of the Mediterranean basin, where the centenarians they are not an exception. Their nutrition? It follows the principles of the Mediterranean diet: cereals, legumes, seasonal fruit and vegetables; fish, eggs, cheese and meat in limited quantities. Other populations, such as the Japanese of the island of Okinawa, also have a high rate of longevity, follow a frugal diet based on fish, vegetables and soups and have an extremely active lifestyle. Thing if it deducts? A diet balanced and low-calorieconstant movement, the absence of junk food and maintaining a fair weight are certain sources of well-being.

The fasting-mimicking diet by Valter Longo — Starting from these principles, Valter Longo has developed the fasting-mimicking diet, a dietary intervention that mimics the effects of real fasting with all its potential benefits. “So it was not born as a slimming regimen, but as a strategy aimed at slowing down ageing, regenerating cells and increasing longevity in health” he explains Romina Cervignibiologist, nutritionist, scientific director of the Valter Longo Foundation.

How does it work — The fasting-mimicking diet (DMD) is a five-day food protocol with a specific clinically tested composition in terms of macronutrients, carbohydrates, fats and proteins, and micronutrients, minerals and vitamins, the result of over twenty years of scientific research by Longo and his laboratories at the Longevity Institute of the University of Southern California. "This food protocol provides for five consecutive days the exclusive replacement of normal diet with organic plant products, in particular: plant-based soups, energy bars, energy drinks, snacks, tea and a supplement that provides high levels of minerals, vitamins and essential fatty acids. From a caloric point of view, the contribution will be approx 1100 kcal on the first day and 700-800 for the days 2-5 need Romina Cervigni -. Despite the low caloric intake, the nutrient intake is kept adequate by these special formulations. Scientific studies have shown that cycles of DMD can reduce factors risk/markers for different diseases related to aging: obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular, autoimmune, neurodegenerative diseases, cancer". fasting-mimicking diet as a further integration of the therapy itself, validated by international guidelines.

The importance of consulting a specialist — Considered the metabolic power of fasting, it is recommended that you decide whether to take this option only after discussion with your healthcare professional. This will also prevent any malnutrition, a negative prognostic factor in acute and chronic pathologies.