Regina Vasiliou has been appointed vice president and general manager of Bristol Myers Squibb Italy. "I am thrilled for this appointment and I am proud to lead the Bristol Myers Squibb organization in Italy – Vasiliou said in a statement – through the challenges of innovation and research and making our new medicines available to patients. Bms is a biopharmaceutical company global, inspired by the vision of transforming patients' lives through science and strongly driven by innovation and research.In all areas in which we are engaged, Oncology, Hematology, Cardiovascular and Immunology, we collaborate with the scientific community, the academic world , institutions and patient associations so that therapeutic innovation translates into better clinical results".



Regina Vasiliou joined Bristol Myers Squibb Italy in 2020 as Head of the Innovative Medicine Business Unit leading the Cardiovascular and Immunology franchises, demonstrating great leadership and always keeping a focus on patients and people, reports a release.



He holds a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Athens (Greece) and has developed a solid experience within the pharmaceutical industry, holding top positions both nationally and internationally. Before joining Bristol Myers Squibb, he worked at Novartis Oncology for more than 16 years in various roles, such as Vice President Global Disease Area Lead, as Head of Solid & Rare Tumors Franchise in Italy and holding the role of General Manager of Novartis in Ireland.



The company would like to thank Emma Charles who has led the Italian subsidiary for the past 7 years and will now assume the position of Senior Vice President, Head of Intercontinental Markets which includes Latin America – Asia – Australia – Eastern Europe. Charles has championed inclusion and diversity in every single component of her work building a successful organization.



"I thank every single person of Bristol Myers Squibb Italy for the integrity, commitment and passion shown over the years – says Emma Charles -. I wish Regina the best success in her new role".


