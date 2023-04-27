Via Polleri crime, Giribaldi confessed: “I killed out of jealousy”

Blinded by jealousy, he killed his rival in love with a gunshot to the heart. Filippo Giribaldi, 42 years old “camallo” of the Unica Company, confessed in front of the deputy prosecutor Eugenia Menichetti the murder of the 38 year old Manuel DiPaloshot dead yesterday afternoon in via Polleri, a stone’s throw from piazza della Nunziata.

“She saw him in exchange for drugs”, added the man in front of the magistrate and the mobile team. For the police it is the element that holds together the passionate motive and the context of the drug.

The prosecutor ordered an autopsy on the victim’s body and tests on the murder weapon which is not registered. The pistol, found under a car in Piazza Bandiera, has an illegible but not abraded matrix. Giribaldi, who at the time of his arrest was wearing workman’s gloves, declared during the interrogation that he had found the weapon on the heights of Genoa last year and that he had kept it for personal defence.

Excluding the political track initially taken into consideration since the two belonged to opposite political worlds. The victim was a former CasaPound militant sentenced in 2020 to 8 months for stabbing an anti-fascist in 2018, Giribaldi was a well-known spokesperson for the no vax movement.







