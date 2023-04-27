Home » Via Polleri crime, Giribaldi confessed: “I killed out of jealousy”
Health

Via Polleri crime, Giribaldi confessed: “I killed out of jealousy”

by admin



Blinded by jealousy, he killed his rival in love with a gunshot to the heart. Filippo Giribaldi, 42 years old “camallo” of the Unica Company, confessed in front of the deputy prosecutor Eugenia Menichetti the murder of the 38 year old Manuel DiPaloshot dead yesterday afternoon in via Polleri, a stone’s throw from piazza della Nunziata.

“She saw him in exchange for drugs”, added the man in front of the magistrate and the mobile team. For the police it is the element that holds together the passionate motive and the context of the drug.

Murder via Polleri, the sacristan: “He entered the church shouting ‘I shot’, he was agitated”

The prosecutor ordered an autopsy on the victim’s body and tests on the murder weapon which is not registered. The pistol, found under a car in Piazza Bandiera, has an illegible but not abraded matrix. Giribaldi, who at the time of his arrest was wearing workman’s gloves, declared during the interrogation that he had found the weapon on the heights of Genoa last year and that he had kept it for personal defence.

Excluding the political track initially taken into consideration since the two belonged to opposite political worlds. The victim was a former CasaPound militant sentenced in 2020 to 8 months for stabbing an anti-fascist in 2018, Giribaldi was a well-known spokesperson for the no vax movement.



See also  Francesco Simoneschi, the Italian unicorn of open banking: "Italy must bring back the talents"

You may also like

How to get rid of your beer belly

She hits herself with a brick in Pesaro:...

Today the decision for hospital masks – Primocanale.it

the accusation for the death of Giada Calanchini

Inter-Juventus report cards: Barella beautiful at night, Perin...

Protect yourself from ticks with these simple tricks

What happens to Italy with the new Stability...

shorter patents on medicines. Strong push towards “generic”...

The 22-year-old goes to a concert – a...

“What will the Meloni government do?”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy