Virologist Streeck proposes an alternative to Lauterbach’s hospital reform

The Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck proposes a fundamental restructuring of the healthcare system. “In the healthcare system, diagnoses and medical services are rewarded, but not successful treatments or improving patient well-being,” writes the medical professor, who became well-known during the Corona period, in a guest article for the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (Friday).

But not individual steps of the treatment process should be remunerated, but the result. “With contracts between general practitioners, medical care centers and health insurance companies, a capitation payment system can be established that covers all care,” he explains. “This improves efficiency, quality and patient satisfaction – because everyone involved has an interest in the patient recovering quickly.”

“Different players in the healthcare system must work together”

Doctors should work together more. “Repeated complex examinations in the long chain of doctors (GP, specialist, clinic) cost time, money and resources without serving the treatment goal,” explains Streeck. This requires much more than a functioning digital patient record (EHR).

“The various players in the healthcare system must work together – in addition to access to shared data, joint success or treatment bonuses can also help, which are paid if a patient has been treated effectively according to certain criteria.”

Lauterbach’s hospital reform provides for flat rates

After weeks of arguments, the federal and state governments agreed on key points for hospital reform on Monday. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) now wants to draw up a draft law over the summer.

The plans are to change the reimbursement system with lump sums for treatment cases in order to relieve the pressure on clinics to have more and more cases. Therefore, they should get 60 percent of the remuneration just for the provision of service offers.