Vitamin B2: where it is found, what it is for and the risks in case of deficiency

Riboflavin is very important for the well-being of the organism. Expert advice and all the things you need to know for health

Con B vitamins various substances are indicated: the thiamine (a vitamin B1), la riboflavin (B2), la niacin (B3), pantothenic acid (B5), la pyridoxine (B6), la biotin (B8), folic acid (B9) and the cobalamina (B12). While they are similar in some ways, each has its own peculiar characteristics. Let’s discover vitamin B2.

Like the other B vitamins and vitamin C, B2 is also water soluble. The body does not accumulate it because when it is in excess it is eliminated through the urine. If on the one hand this represents an advantage, as there are no risks associated with excessive quantities of this substance present in the body, on the other hand it means that, in order to avoid deficiencies, one must constantly take it through food, following a diet that provides for the correct daily intake. “The daily requirement of riboflavin must be calculated on the basis of the amount of calories that are introduced with food and is 0.6 mg every 1,000 calories. In some stages of life, especially during the pregnancy and breastfeeding, this value increases significantly, which is why supplementation of this substance is resorted to”, specifies la Doctor Paola DeLuca, researcher and nutritionist at the Irccs Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital and at the RAF First Clinic in Milan. The foods richest in vitamin B2 are milk and its derivatives, eggs, offal (especially the liver), brewer’s yeast and green leafy vegetables, such as chard and spinach. Legumes, lean meats, whole grains and almonds also contain significant quantities.

Vitamin B2 represents an essential element in the energy processes that take place at the cellular level; in particular, it covers a important role in the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins and lipids. In addition, riboflavin has an antioxidant effect, protecting cells from the action of free radicals. “This substance helps to preserve eye health and participates not only in cellular respiration, but also in the production of both red blood cells and antibodies”, adds Dr. De Luca. Being involved in folate synthesis, vitamin B2 is particularly important during gestation for promote healthy growth of the unborn child. When not getting enough riboflavin, skin problems can occur, such as hidden (inflammation of the lips) e seborrheic dermatitis. The eyes can also be affected, which can undergo hyperlacrimation and blepharitis (inflammation of the eyelid). A risk to which vitamin B2 deficiency exposes is also theanemia (as this substance contributes to the absorption of iron), which in turn can cause persistent tiredness. If a future mother does not take enough, it is more likely that the fetus will have malformations. All problems that depend on an insufficient intake of riboflavin they tend to appear after 3 or 4 months in which there has been a deficiency in the body.

If vitamin B2 is not vulnerable to high temperatures and, therefore, to cooking (unless it is very prolonged), it is however photosensitive, which is why the packaging of most foods that are rich in it are not transparent. Furthermore, alcohol completely inhibits its absorption by the organism. Substances such as caffeine, saccharin, tryptophan and vitamin C instead, they limit its bioavailability. “Since these substances are found in numerous foods and beverages, to avoid riboflavin deficiencies it would be advisable to consume foods containing large quantities of it away from the three main meals. Excellent ideas, for example, are to have snacks mid-morning and mid-afternoon based, for example, on yogurt or of cheeses”, suggests Dr. De Luca.

