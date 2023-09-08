War Ukraine Russia, Moscow: “US uranium ammunition in Kiev is an inhuman act”. LIVE

The Russian embassy in the United States has called Washington’s decision to supply depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine “inhumane”. For Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, this is “very bad news“. And everything is ready for the G20 in New Delhi where Joe Biden is expected. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will not be at the summit. Tomorrow the US president will have bilateral talks with Indian premier Narendra Modi. According to a new biography on Elon Musk written by Walter Isaacson, the billionaire ordered his engineers to shut down the Starlink satellite communications network near the Crimean coast last year to thwart a Ukrainian attack on the Russian fleet.

