Home » War Ukraine Russia, Moscow: “US uranium ammunition in Kiev is an inhuman act”. LIVE
Health

War Ukraine Russia, Moscow: “US uranium ammunition in Kiev is an inhuman act”. LIVE

by admin

The Russian embassy in the United States has called Washington’s decision to supply depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine “inhumane”. For Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, this is “very bad news“. And everything is ready for the G20 in New Delhi where Joe Biden is expected. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will not be at the summit. Tomorrow the US president will have bilateral talks with Indian premier Narendra Modi. According to a new biography on Elon Musk written by Walter Isaacson, the billionaire ordered his engineers to shut down the Starlink satellite communications network near the Crimean coast last year to thwart a Ukrainian attack on the Russian fleet.

Insights:

· Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was the head of the Wagner group

· Russia, the march of the rebels without firing a shot. What happened

· Exploded dam in Ukraine: the event and its consequences. Interactive maps

· Tactical nuclear weapons: what they are, the differences with the strategic ones, the effects

· Zelensky’s story from former comedian to wartime president. PHOTO

To receive Sky TG24 news:

The newsletter on the most read news (click here)

· Notifications on Facebook Messenger (click here)

Audio news with news headlines (click here)

See also  U.N. Security Council holds meeting on Ukraine situation, Russia and US confront tit-for-tat

You may also like

Revolutionary Discovery: The Potential of Axitirome and Nanogel...

The proximity with those who cannot see, at...

Superior Council of UNSJ Unanimously Approves Creation of...

Covid effect: the direction of health emergencies is...

Extraordinary Disinfestation Operation to Combat Dengue Outbreak in...

Specialized T cells slow the progression of Alzheimer’s...

The Community Medicine Program Provides Medical Services and...

Mother and son have a rare kidney disease,...

Omicron’s Lethal Descendant Eris Dominates in Italy with...

Aggressive pediatric cancer, a silenced gene pushes cancer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy