“We avoided bloodshed”

breaking latest news – Vladimir Putin speaks to the nation after the attempt failed coup to “avoid bloodshed”. And they have been adopted measures on the direct order of the president himself since the beginning of the events of June 24th. This was stated by the Russian head of state Vladimir Putin in his televised speech. The summary is from the Tass agency.

“From the very beginning of events, on my direct instructions, steps have been taken to avoid much bloodshed. It has taken some time, even to give those who have made a mistake a chance to change their minds, to make it clear that the their actions were strongly rejected by society and to clarify what tragic and devastating consequences for Russia, for our state, the adventure into which they were drawn leads,” Putin said.

“Wagner becomes a regular militia”

The president believes that Russia has proved that the “blackmail” was doomed to failure after the rebellion of the Wagner troops. Putin offers them to join the army, go to Belarus or go home.

“I thank you Russians for your resilience, your unity and your patriotism. This citizen solidarity has shown that any blackmail is doomed to failure,” Putin said in an address to the nation, before proposing to the soldiers of the Wagner paramilitary group to sign a contract with the regular army or “go back to their families and loved ones” or “go to Belarus”.

“I thank those soldiers and commanders of the Wagner Group – Putin said in his message to the nation tonight – that they took the only right decision: they did not commit fratricidal bloodshed, they stopped at the last moment. Today they have the opportunity to continue serving Russia by signing a contract with the Ministry of Defense or other law enforcement agencies, or return to relatives and friends. Anyone who wants can go to Belarus. The promise I made will be fulfilled.” Putin noted that the vast majority of fighters and commanders of the Wagner Group are Russian patriots, devoted to their people and their state, who have proved this with their courage on the battlefield.

“The armed rebellion would be suppressed”

Putin said that from the very beginning of the rebellion, the authorities immediately took all necessary decisions to neutralize the threat that arose, to protect the constitutional order, life and safety of Russians. “An armed rebellion would have been suppressed in any case”, underlined the head of state. According to him, the organizers of the rebellion, “despite the loss of adequacy,” understood this.

“They all understood, among other things, that they went into criminal acts, to divide and weaken the country, which is now facing a colossal external threat, unprecedented pressure from outside”. But the organizers of the rebellion have betrayed their country. “This is exactly the result – fratricide – that the enemies of Russia: i neo-nazisti a Kiev, their Western protectors and all sorts of national traitors. They wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other, so that military personnel and civilians could die, so that Russia would eventually lose and our society would split, suffocated by a bloody civil war,” the head of the state.

Moscow’s opponents – according to Putin – “wiped their hands together, dreaming of taking revenge for their failures at the front and during the so-called counteroffensive, but they miscalculated.” “I thank all our military, law enforcement agencies, special services who got in the way of the rebels, remained faithful to their duty, to their oath and to their people.” Putin also expressed gratitude to the president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko for his efforts and contribution to the peaceful resolution of the situation.

