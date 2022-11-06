Fit and Go offers a total body workout based on EMS and Vacufit technology. Does it really work? We tried it and asked the former Inter sports doctor

Obtain in 20 minutes the results obtained with three weekly sessions of one hour each in the gym. That’s what it promises Fit and goinnovative total body training system based on EMS and Vacufit technology.

The Ems test (for toning) We tried them and talked to a doctor to understand the real benefits. When you arrive in a Fit and Go center (there are 82 in Italy) the first thing they do is there Bia (Bioimpedance): I climbed barefoot on a scale that measured my lean mass, fat mass, as well as weight and body measurements. I am “in good shape”: a healthy weight and a good level of lean mass, but obviously you can work on the weak points, in my case around the waist and hips. “After a few sessions, maintaining a controlled and balanced diet – the personal trainer promises me – you will already see results”. My session begins: I will try the EMS technology, which goes to work on toning and increase in muscle massand the Vacufit, which serves more to those who owe lose weight.

The Vacufit test (for weight loss) Let’s start the part with EMS, in which you are always followed by a personal trainer. After wearing a tight suit provided by Fit and go, the personal trainer places bands that will stimulate the abdomen, buttocks, legs, back and arms while I perform exercises. Let’s start with a bodyweight workout made up of classic squats, exercises for the buttocks, abdominals, push ups. All intensified by a muscle electrostimulation that starts right at the same time as the exercise. “Studies show that 20 minutes of this workout can be compared to 3 or 4 hours in a normal gym,” he comments Marco Campagnano, founder of Fit and Go -. It is no coincidence that a client cannot train more than once a week because the intensity is very significant ». See also Who funds Trump's Truth

After these intense 20 minutes, I take off the bands with the electrodes, they put on me a kind of elastic neoprene skirt that is used to create the vacum effect in the conveyor belt: I get on it, close everything and start walking. Actually increasing the level of difficulty also increases the fatigue. I walk 20 minutes at 4.6 km / h and the machine already scores 650 calories burned. Considering that running at 12 km / h burns 240 calories in 30 minutes, 160 calories in 20 minutes, if the data of the Vacum is real, in fact it is remarkable. Usually the two workouts are offered on different days. “The vacuum – specifies Campagnano – allows rapid weight loss and high caloric expenditure in a short time, a sort of treadmill that allows constant and localized weight loss, associating aerobic exercise with the vacuum effect (vacuum) or with the thermal effect (infrared ). The result of constant exercise with Vacufit is an improvement in the micro-circulation, the skin texture and an acceleration of the metabolism, facilitating the elimination of fat and extra pounds from the thighs, buttocks, stomach and hips. Promotes an immediately more toned and compact skin, perfect for saying goodbye to cellulite and water retention ».

The expert’s opinion «EMS has a meaning because it improves the nervous circuit of contraction processing – explains Arturo Guarino, director of sports traumatology at the Gaetano Pini hospital in Milan and former Inter doctor -. Create better muscle tone and increase in contractile mass. Electrostimulation is born as a further support in muscle recovery after fractures or surgery, and can be localized in a specific area to help strengthen it. It can therefore be complementary to an athletic exercise carried out in the traditional way at least twice a week and cannot transcend prolonged active exercise: alone I have serious doubts that it can give the results promised by the company. On the part of weight loss, however, there are no elements to be able to scientifically prove it “. See also Hope: 'The EU funds a national health plan' - Health