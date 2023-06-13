Weight Loss-Diet-Health » The “Dschenderfussmatte”, pump heat and the yodel commandment

Posted on June 13, 2023 by KPBaumgardt

There are people who, because it’s summer, are against the heat transition and don’t even see that the drought means that water pumps are the real problem.

They come from the Bavarian cabaret scene and are linked to traditional state politics, the opponents of the heat transition share collective experiences, but otherwise not really.

At its core, it is about the unconscious collective memory of famines, about “freezing, starving, hoping”:

When the Bavarian climate change rally propagates “Everyone should heat how, what and as much as they want” and thus also heating with wood, which is environmentally harmful above a certain limit, the memory of the experiences of the ancestors, the small cottagers and cottagers, plays a role , the woodcutter and charcoal burner, into the present.

However, the central wood heating operators of today do not fell, collect, chop and saw what they burn themselves, but order the silo truck with pellets, which are organized on international markets.

"Genderfreie Zone Wer Gendert Braucht gar ned erst klingeln!"

The one washable at 30°C doormat in the 70.5×47.5cm format is available for just under 25 euros on the “Gruaberin“So the cabaret artist Monika Gruberwho tours around with the song play “Without Words” when she’s not leading demonstrations.

She, the “Gruaber*innen” (badly desecrated, arouses aversions to any gender) is a bearer of the Karl Valentin Order, sees herself appropriately placed in the ranking of Karl Valentin, Gerhard Polt, Hubertus Aiwanger, agitates for the little people by she campaigns against the increase in the price of free beer and – probably – brings a 6-million-euro property to the market in Erding.

Her acceptance speech at the Valentinade/Award ceremony on January 28, 2023 is also revealing and revealing.

In terms of resource protection, it is advisable to use floor mats longer – if you then change the motto of the “talking doormat” from time to time, they will look like new again.

You can’t really separate “heating law” and “genderism” if you lump everything together. So here is a conceivable synthesis of “Genderers Welcome” and “Begging and Peddling Prohibited”.

And another short contribution to the cabaret scene, for example “Nuhr” and “Reichelt”, which were mentioned here recently and are therefore ticked off:

In an enchanted spring in the forest, under an oak,

reflects a much-desired youth,

who softens and acorns, who strokes and caresses

just for himself

and if you watch him, so also for you.

It’s a pity that Lang-Franzl no longer exists. Hubsi could have learned a cultivated way of expression from him, especially since everything is better than being reprimanded for disgusting public obscenity secretions.

