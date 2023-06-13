Home » iOS 16.5.1 will be released shortly to fix problems such as battery drain, Wi-Fi disconnection, etc.-ePrice.HK
iOS 16.5.1 will be released shortly to fix problems such as battery drain, Wi-Fi disconnection, etc.-ePrice.HK

iOS 16.5.1 will be released shortly to fix problems such as battery drain, Wi-Fi disconnection, etc.-ePrice.HK

In the iOS 16.5 system update released last month, some iPhone users complained after the upgrade, including unusually fast battery consumption, random interruption of Wi-Fi connections, and incorrect data displayed by the weather program. Although Apple is conducting Beta 2 testing of iOS 16.6, it is estimated that there are still a few weeks before the official release. It is said that Apple will launch iOS 16.5.1 in the short term to solve the above problems.

Fixed many issues

Other issues with iOS 16.5 include HomeKit’s persistent pop-up prompts, CarPlay affecting the volume keys, and slow Spotlight searches. The website BGR stated that it has seen iOS 16.5.1 with version number 20F74 in internal documents, which will be used as a midway update version to correct system problems before the official version of iOS 16.6.

Expected to launch shortly

In addition to fixing the above-mentioned problems, it is estimated that Apple will also add some urgent security fixes. At this stage, it is unknown when Apple will push the iOS 16.5.1 update, and foreign media estimate that it will be launched in the short term.

Source: phonearena

