What a Disney Expert Wears to Disneyland

by admin

Dressing for Disney has become a major part of some guests’ vacation planning.

From different outfits inspired by your favorite characters, looks fit for Disney World theme parks, and cozy must-haves that bring in Disney style, packing for your vacation has become a new level of planning. So now the Disney experts are going to share with you what we wear to Disneyland!

Recently, Quincy and I had the chance to go to Disneyland for our 6 Parks In One Day Challenge and this opened a new door of opportunities for me to play with my style. Traditionally, I’m dressing for the Orlando heat so heading to Anaheim during January was a whole new world for us!

First, we planned our days to help us decide where our style inspiration could be pulled from. With the cold weather on the horizon, we knew long sleeves and pants would be our best bet for most days. For our Best Day Ever in Disneyland, we decided it would be the perfect opportunity to go as the iconic duo, Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck!

For my look, I went with a classic black bodysuit, some red trousers, simple black ears, and a yellow fanny pack to complete my Mickey bound.