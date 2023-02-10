DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, which means when you click a link and make a purchase, we receive a commission.

Dressing for Disney has become a major part of some guests’ vacation planning.

From different outfits inspired by your favorite characters, looks fit for Disney World theme parks, and cozy must-haves that bring in Disney style, packing for your vacation has become a new level of planning. So now the Disney experts are going to share with you what we wear to Disneyland!

Recently, Quincy and I had the chance to go to Disneyland for our 6 Parks In One Day Challenge and this opened a new door of opportunities for me to play with my style. Traditionally, I’m dressing for the Orlando heat so heading to Anaheim during January was a whole new world for us!

First, we planned our days to help us decide where our style inspiration could be pulled from. With the cold weather on the horizon, we knew long sleeves and pants would be our best bet for most days. For our Best Day Ever in Disneyland, we decided it would be the perfect opportunity to go as the iconic duo, Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck!

For my look, I went with a classic black bodysuit, some red trousers, simple black ears, and a yellow fanny pack to complete my Mickey bound.

For Quincy, her Donald Duck-bound was built with a royal blue, long-sleeve body suit, some comfy white pants, and a Donald Duck Comic Strip Bag! Both of these outfits were comfortable enough to wear for an entire day in Disneyland while still looking cute like our favorite characters!

If you’re more of a Disney history fan like me, a Mouseketeer-inspired look might be right up your alley! This classic look focuses on the baby blue skirts that you could find the original Disney cast in and the iconic Mickey Mouse Ears hat!

To help add some warmth to this look, I wore a white long-sleeve body suit and added tights underneath. For me, body suits make a look cute and stylish while still being comfortable and flattering. To add a few more touches, I also wore a velvet bow and a black and white Mickey Mouse fanny pack.

While I absolutely adored getting to dress for Disneyland, you know we have tons of styles for Disney World, too! Make sure you check out AllEars Style!

You can be sure these aren’t the only looks we pack for us to head to Anaheim! Keep an eye out for our Disney California Adventure looks coming soon. Remember, we have the full outfit styles with links to everything you need so don’t forget to keep following AllEars for all of your Disney style inspiration and tips.

Which outfit was your favorite? Tell us in the comments!