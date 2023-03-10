Until recently, Valentina found Pokemon stickers in her 12-year-old son’s pockets, but yesterday morning she discovered a puff. That it’s not a candy even if the name could be deceiving and he and his friends (he later discovered) try a different one every week, just like you do in a candy store – from coca cola to kiwi – but the electronic cigarette uses and throws more widespread among today’s kids. He caught in the act was convinced it was an innocent pastime: “They’re not cigarettes, they taste like fruit and then I don’t smoke, I vape”.

What are

And here is the problem: because despite their captivating appearance these products, which have a liquid inside them, often contain nicotine salts which, as recent studies have shown, are four times more addictive than the nicotine contained in traditional cigarettes. Yet it’s very easy for kids to find them: at the tobacconist’s, next to the tires. The cost is negligible: starting from 5 to 18 euros, as in the case of those of 2,800 shots. Someone buys them for everyone, an adult, perhaps online, and then sells them “by hand”. They run in schools, even in the classroom (you can see it in many videos on TikTok). «But yes mom, what do you want it to be? I stop when I want. It’s not a cigarette», they repeat. Are we really sure?