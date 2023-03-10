Home Health what are Puffs, the (dangerous) fashion that is all the rage among kids
Health

what are Puffs, the (dangerous) fashion that is all the rage among kids

by admin
what are Puffs, the (dangerous) fashion that is all the rage among kids

Until recently, Valentina found Pokemon stickers in her 12-year-old son’s pockets, but yesterday morning she discovered a puff. That it’s not a candy even if the name could be deceiving and he and his friends (he later discovered) try a different one every week, just like you do in a candy store – from coca cola to kiwi – but the electronic cigarette uses and throws more widespread among today’s kids. He caught in the act was convinced it was an innocent pastime: “They’re not cigarettes, they taste like fruit and then I don’t smoke, I vape”.

Total stop smoking, where it will be prohibited: from parks to outdoor bar tables. Goodbye to indoor areas too? Fines for violators

What are

And here is the problem: because despite their captivating appearance these products, which have a liquid inside them, often contain nicotine salts which, as recent studies have shown, are four times more addictive than the nicotine contained in traditional cigarettes. Yet it’s very easy for kids to find them: at the tobacconist’s, next to the tires. The cost is negligible: starting from 5 to 18 euros, as in the case of those of 2,800 shots. Someone buys them for everyone, an adult, perhaps online, and then sells them “by hand”. They run in schools, even in the classroom (you can see it in many videos on TikTok). «But yes mom, what do you want it to be? I stop when I want. It’s not a cigarette», they repeat. Are we really sure?

See also  Towards the fourth dose for the elderly, but there is the puzzle of the "right" vaccine

You may also like

What you now need to know about electronic...

WORLD GLAUCOMA WEEK: HOSPITAL, TERRITORY, UNIVERSITY AND BLIND...

Well-known cancer driver with new functions

Arconatura – Risotto with truffles

Health, habits of adolescents: meetings in schools to...

Stabilization process competition for Technical/technique management of information...

Maximum limits of phytosanitary residues, operational guidelines for...

A revolutionary drug against pediatric bone tumors: will...

Xi re-elected President of the People’s Republic of...

truly extraordinary opportunity, here’s how to apply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy