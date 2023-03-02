Home Health What are the causes of tingling in the head Tanta Salute
Health

What are the causes of tingling in the head Tanta Salute

by admin
What are the causes of tingling in the head Tanta Salute

Il tingling in the head, which can also lead to paraesthesia, it can have many different underlying causes and it is on these that the right remedy depends.

Sometimes it can be a simple disorder of cervical or determined byanxiety and give it stress. Other times, however, we may be in the presence of something more serious.

Numbness or tingling in the face and head can be very annoying. Everyone has experienced this feeling at least once in their life, however, if the tingling persists, you should see a doctor.

Possible causes of tingling in the head

Tingling in the head and face can have the following causes:

  • migraine;
  • circulatory disorders in the brain;
  • burns;
  • freezing;
  • hormonal disorders;
  • tumors;
  • neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis;
  • stress;
  • muscle tensions;
  • lack of nutrients such as iron and folic acid;
  • Atopic dermatitis;
  • seborrheic dermatitis;
  • fibromyalgia.

A combination of several causes is often the trigger for the uncomfortable feeling.

In these situations, however, the tingling in the head, a right or in left sideis also accompanied by others symptoms.

Among these we can mention the numbness of one side of the body, paralysis, altered mental state, faecal incontinence.

What to do in case of tingling in the head

If you feel tingling in your face or head, here are some countermeasures you can take:

  • if you are under stress, relaxation can help. You can use some techniques to release tension and relieve tingling, such as yoga;
  • if the tingling is just from the cold, it should go away once you warm up;
  • if you suspect that the cause of the tingling is an infection, see a doctor;
  • if you have had an accident that resulted in a head injury, you must disinfect and bandage the wound (get help if the wound is large).
See also  The artificial intelligence of the virtual prosecutor

You can prevent tingling and various circulatory and nervous disorders through a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet.

Exercise and avoiding nicotine and alcohol also help keep nerves and blood vessels healthy.

Tingling in the head: when to worry

Head tingling, numbness, headache, tingling in limbs, cold hands and feet: if the symptoms persist for a longer period of time and do not disappear, it is definitely advisable to consult a doctor.

In the meantime, lay the foundations for your body to stay in balance: with a healthy diet, enough water, regular exercise and relaxation; in short, taking care of yourself.

You may also like

Hygiene: “Infections occur via the so-called faecal-oral route”

Rice diet: lasts only 7 days and promises...

Tumors: the guidelines for oncological aesthetics are coming

BRING – Greetings – News – EU

How to generate new neurons in the brain....

Florence presents itself as commissioner of Papardo: “Aware...

Enlarged heart, this is how the actor Jansen...

10 cases infected after eating wild boar. What...

Nasal spray could reduce the damage of a...

Delicate connections, project on minors and digital health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy