Il tingling in the head, which can also lead to paraesthesia, it can have many different underlying causes and it is on these that the right remedy depends.

Sometimes it can be a simple disorder of cervical or determined byanxiety and give it stress. Other times, however, we may be in the presence of something more serious.

Numbness or tingling in the face and head can be very annoying. Everyone has experienced this feeling at least once in their life, however, if the tingling persists, you should see a doctor.

Possible causes of tingling in the head

Tingling in the head and face can have the following causes:

migraine;

circulatory disorders in the brain;

burns;

freezing;

hormonal disorders;

tumors;

neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis;

stress;

muscle tensions;

lack of nutrients such as iron and folic acid;

Atopic dermatitis;

seborrheic dermatitis;

fibromyalgia.

A combination of several causes is often the trigger for the uncomfortable feeling.

In these situations, however, the tingling in the head, a right or in left sideis also accompanied by others symptoms.

Among these we can mention the numbness of one side of the body, paralysis, altered mental state, faecal incontinence.

What to do in case of tingling in the head

If you feel tingling in your face or head, here are some countermeasures you can take:

if you are under stress, relaxation can help. You can use some techniques to release tension and relieve tingling, such as yoga;

if the tingling is just from the cold, it should go away once you warm up;

if you suspect that the cause of the tingling is an infection, see a doctor;

if you have had an accident that resulted in a head injury, you must disinfect and bandage the wound (get help if the wound is large).

You can prevent tingling and various circulatory and nervous disorders through a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet.

Exercise and avoiding nicotine and alcohol also help keep nerves and blood vessels healthy.

Tingling in the head: when to worry

Head tingling, numbness, headache, tingling in limbs, cold hands and feet: if the symptoms persist for a longer period of time and do not disappear, it is definitely advisable to consult a doctor.

In the meantime, lay the foundations for your body to stay in balance: with a healthy diet, enough water, regular exercise and relaxation; in short, taking care of yourself.