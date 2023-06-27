What drinks to take in addition to water in the heat

The healthiest drink is and remains water. But this also has a weakness, because with high levels of physical activity, especially now in summer, the recommended salt loss can be compensated for, which can lead to headaches and nausea. You can read here which drinks are recommended for this purpose.

“Drinking a lot is healthy, drinking even more is healthier”, this motto has a core of truth, but also its limits, which you can reach, especially in the heat and heavy physical exertion. The German Society for Nutrition (DGE) recommends drinking “3 liters and more” for healthy people at high temperatures.

So drinking a lot or more than usual is the right thing to do when it’s hot. But there can also be “too much”, because we also lose salt through sweat and the sodium content in the body decreases as a result. If you then only drink low-sodium tap water, for example, there is a further dilution effect. This can lead to nausea, dizziness and headaches.

compensate for lack of salt

The problem is often that people don’t drink enough in the summer. But especially athletes who are very active despite the heat or people with physically demanding work can also drink too much tap water. Plenty of fluids are then taken in, but the loss of salt caused by heavy sweating is not compensated for. But you can counteract this with the right drinks and diet.

According to the DGE, calorie-free drinks such as mineral water and unsweetened herbal and fruit teas are ideal when it is hot. Fruit juice spritzers made from 1 part juice and 3 parts water provide variety in between, as they also provide important vitamins and minerals. There is a good mix here, because tap water is basically an absolutely recommendable thirst quencher.

Salt deposits can also be replenished with a little trick: you can prevent a sodium deficiency simply by dissolving a pinch of salt in a glass of water. If you don’t find that particularly tasty, spice up your drink with a slice of lemon or fresh mint.

The right fluid strategy in summer

Don’t make a science out of it, but come up with a strategy for staying hydrated this summer:

Beginning: Start the day with a glass of water to replace dehydration from night sweats.

Be ready: Make sure you have the right amount to drink for the day, for example at work.

Do not forget: You should drink before you feel thirsty. If you keep forgetting to do this, let an app or timer remind you.

Choose the middle: Cold drinks only go well with summer at first glance, but the ideal drink should not be too hot either, so choose a medium temperature.

Eat properly: Fluid intake also works well in summer with water-rich foods such as melons, cucumbers, tomatoes or strawberries.

