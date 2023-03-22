Because raised beds offer a wide range of uses in the landscape, many gardeners find them very attractive. Raised beds encourage healthier plant growth by attracting fewer insects and weeds. It is entirely up to you whether you want your raised beds to be eye-catching and extravagant, whether you create them for convenience to make your gardening easier, or whether you want both. Did you know that certain plants do better when planted in close proximity to one another? Companion planting can help you get the most out of your garden. If you’re wondering – “What goes well together in a raised bed?” – here are some helpful ideas on how to grow flowers, herbs and vegetables next to each other.

Planting a raised bed – different plants as true bed friends

That’s why it’s a good idea to grow different plants side by side.

expel pests

Plants grown in raised beds should also be protected from various pests. Most pests are repelled by growing bed buddies without the use of harmful chemicals found in pesticides. Certain plants have the ability to inhibit the development of dangerous organisms, while other plants emit an unpleasant odor or taste that pests find repellent and therefore avoid contact with them. These plants include some of the following: garlic, onions, asparagus, cilantro, radishes, basil.

Improved taste of fruits and vegetables

If you grow certain plants near certain crops, then the flavor of those crops will improve. The companion planting technique is often used when growing herbs because some herbs can enhance the flavor of other vegetables or fruits – thyme, basil, chamomile, coriander and chervil are a few examples.

For example, thyme is sometimes planted next to strawberry plants to encourage them to produce sweeter fruit. Tomatoes taste better when planted with cilantro and basil. Radishes get a pepperier flavor when Chervil is grown near them.

What goes together in the raised bed? tips and ideas

These are the good neighbors who can grow next to each other in the raised bed.

Grow vegetables with flowers or herbs

Did you know that flowers and vegetables can grow together in the same raised bed garden? Flowers not only provide aesthetic value to your vegetable garden by repelling unwanted insects and rodents and attracting pollinators, but they also contribute to the overall health of the food crops you grow. Here are some flowers and herbs that go well with different types of vegetable crops: marigolds, nasturtiums, sunflowers, cosmos, lavender, basil, and borage.

Marigold flowers and nasturtium with vegetables

Marigold and nasturtium are two plants that have the ability to repel pests. They are effective against whitefly and cabbage pests, for example. The flowers of these plants not only look pretty, but they also attract pollinators like butterflies.

Tomatoes, basil and garlic

Tomatoes in combination with basil and garlic are a successful combination. These adjacent beds deter pests such as aphids that climb and nibble on the tomatoes, while enhancing the flavor of the produce.

Borage helps improve the flavor of fruit plants and repels pests such as worms. It is an excellent location for growing borage alongside tomato and strawberry plants!

If you have a raised bed garden with vegetables, consider growing cosmos nearby as well. The flowers of this plant are known to deter crawling pests and predatory insects like ladybugs.

Herbs such as parsley, thyme and sage are good companions for growing asparagus. The asparagus thrive in an environment that also includes marigolds and asters.

What goes together in the raised bed? These vegetables are allowed next to each other

When the corn is tall it can cast a shadow on the beans below. Nitrogen enrichment of the soil from beans is one of the most important nutrients for corn, while squash promotes fruiting. Beans can also be grown on a natural corn trellis. While these are taller plants, if you have a large enough raised bed, growing them shouldn’t be a problem.

Mixed culture – carrots, cucumbers, radishes and squashes with peppers

Companion plants like carrots, cucumbers, radishes, and squashes are great for growing with peppers. The presence of flowering herbs such as celery, fennel, cumin, aniseed, parsley and dill are also beneficial for the growth of peppers.

Plant broccoli with rhubarb, rosemary, etc

Plants that pair well with broccoli include rhubarb, rosemary, potatoes, and lettuce. While broccoli is a plant that needs a lot of calcium, the other plants are excellent choices for companion plants as they won’t compete for the available calcium.

Companion plants of the carrot include onion, leek, bean, pea, sage, rosemary, tomato, melon, allium. Avoid potatoes, dill and radish.

Cucumbers with corn and peppers

You can grow cucumbers together with peas, beans, corn, radishes, onions, carrots, cabbage, peppers, dill, oregano, nasturtium and marigolds. But avoid potatoes, sage and melons.

Potatoes with horseradish

In the raised bed, horseradish, beans, basil, cabbage, corn, chamomile, thyme, petunias, sage, nasturtium and marigolds can grow alongside potatoes. Pumpkins, asparagus, fennel, sunflowers, raspberries, and strawberries don’t make good neighbors for your potatoes.