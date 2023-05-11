10 kg tumor removed thanks to a 3D anatomical table – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, MAY 11 – The increasingly close synergy between the University of Calabria and the Annunziata hospital in Cosenza has allowed, with the use of an innovative technology such as the three-dimensional anatomical table made available by Unical, the removal of a 10-kilo malignant tumor while safeguarding all the organs involved such as the kidney, stomach and intestines. The operation was performed by the team coordinated by Unical professor and head of general surgery Bruno Nardo.



Already in April of last year, the team had removed a 7.5 kilo neoplasm in a young woman, which encompassed the right kidney and part of the colon. After 12 months, the patient is fine and has no recurrence. Now that record has been surpassed thanks to an extremely complex intervention defined as “unique in Italy”, which has returned a 70-year-old to a normal life.



The three-dimensional operating table, which is also used for educational purposes, was fundamental in the preoperative phase, allowing the images of the patient’s abdominal CT to be reproduced in three dimensions.



Unical’s device represented the individual anatomical structures with a very high level of accuracy and precision, allowing the surgery to be simulated down to the smallest detail.



Furthermore, thanks to a telematic connection, the medical team during the operation was able to acquire further data provided by the 3D table, which proved to be very important for the correct execution of the surgery”.



“It was possible to achieve this exceptional result – explained Nardo – not only due to the high skills of the doctors and nurses of the Cosenza hospital, directed by Commissioner Vitaliano De Salazar, but also due to the precious collaboration offered by the professors and researchers of the new course of Medicine and surgery digital technologies of the University of Calabria, and by the rector Nicola Leone who strongly wanted the anatomical table at Unical.An instrument that for about a year has been used by our team, together with the researcher Rocco Malivindi, for the preoperative planning of the most complex clinical cases”.



(ANSA).

