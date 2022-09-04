What pains does the smartphone cause? All the inconvenience you can expect

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF TODAY->

Our lives now flow tied to a double knot to our … smartphone. If the claim seems excessive to you, just try to imagine a day or two without being able to use your cell phone. It will seem unrealistic to you: some of you may even go so far as to try the so-called fomo that is the fear of being cut off and that pushes people to always be constantly connected, for fear of missing something important.

In short, smartphones have certainly revolutionized our life, they have changed it for the better, giving us possibilities that could have been precluded before us always and in any case. Today we can write to a distant friend, see on video a relative we have not seen otherwise for a long time, and so on. But we must not forget that all that glitters is not always gold: in fact, the use of mobile phones is certainly also accompanied by downsides.

Very often we only talk about the negative effects related to mental health, but that’s not all.

The smartphone can cause physical pain: here are what

Talking about the use of the mobile phone cannot be exhausted with the treatment of only the emotional and mental aspects. The cell phone can also cause us physical problems that cannot be neglected, because they can also open doors to obvious and pathologically serious physical ailments.

Most of the pain is related to the hands. We can go against the carpal tunnel: the first evidences are usually linked to a tingling of the fingers, and especially of the thumb. This could even swell at the base. Arthritis could also affect all the fingers more widely: this particular type of pain is called, perhaps ironically, textite. In fact, it is caused by the movements that the fingers make on the mobile phone keypad to send text messages.

To try to avoid these pains, in addition to avoiding and limiting the use of the cell phone, we do finger stretching at the beginning and end of the day. If we feel pain, in addition to contacting the doctor, we make hot water compresses.

Other damage may be related to hyperextension of the neck spine.