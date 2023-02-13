Few people know that there is a secret menu on WhatsApp. Let’s find out how it will be possible to find it and above all why it is very useful.

There are always many new features on WhatsApp, with the developer team always working to improve the instant messaging service. An update has also arrived in the last few weeks which, however, concerns the iOS version of the application. All those who have decided to join the TestFlight Beta program will be able to view it.

In fact, in these hours it has been decided to launch the 23.3.0.70 version for iOS on the TestFlight Beta Program. This feature would tweak some settings. In detail, in fact, users will be able to have more characters available for the name or description of a group chat. As mentioned, the update only affects Apple devices. The choice of the Meta application comes to grant users greater freedom in the description of a collective chat.

Some Beta Testers will now already have the big news introduced by the developer team available. To date, therefore, it is possible to know some of the details regarding the innovations brought about by the application. In addition, the specialized portal took care of providing all the information WaBetaInfo. According to the site, the limit for group descriptions is now 2048 characters, whereas previously only 512 could be used. But now a secret menu has also popped up on WhatsApp. So let’s see how to find out on Apple and Android.

WhatsApp, tick the secret menu: how to find out

There are always many and varied functions on WhatsApp, Meta’s messaging application that is constantly updated to meet all user needs. In these hours some users have discovered a partially secret menu, which however can become a useful shortcut for everyone. This widget will speed up our operations within the application.

To access this menu, just press and hold the application icon, just like when you want to go delete an app. By doing so, in addition to the delete option, a small quick-menu will also open. Inside there will be other “quick options”, functions to use that can be used even without opening the application.

Those who have an Android smartphone will see the contact list with which they have spoken in the last few hours. It will also be possible to directly access the camera of your mobile phone. While on iOS, through this secret menu, you can access the QR code, the camera, but also a new chat or search for something specific within a specific conversation. This secret menu therefore simplifies your life and allows you to access functions of the applications without having to open it.

