Come back today Formula 1 with the race of GP Saudi Arabiasecond appointment of F1 World 2023. After Verstappen’s victory over Perez, Ferrari with Leclerc and Sainz is called for redemption. Due to a penalty, the Monegasque starts 12th, but the Dutchman from Red Bull starts even further back (15th) after the sensational setback in Q2 of qualifying. Departure time at 18, live TV and streaming on Sky, at 21:30 on TV and free streaming on TV8. Perez in pole on the starting grid ahead of Alonso and Russell, fourth Sainz with the other SF-23. On Fanpage.it the direct lap by lap and today’s news
Leclerc starts 12th today: he must serve 10 penalty positions on the starting grid
At the start of today’s race, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will have to serve a ten-place grid penalty due to the fact that, after what happened in Bahrain, it became necessary to mount the third electronic control unit of the season on his SF-23. The Monegasque therefore, after finishing qualifying in 2nd place, will start today in Jeddah from 12th on the starting grid.
However, the electronic control unit is not the only new feature introduced on the two Prancing Horse single-seaters for this Saudi Arabian GP. In fact, the Maranello team also mounted the second MGU-H and the second internal combustion engine of the season on the Monegasque’s car (against the three allowed by the regulations for both components). Furthermore, there was also an important novelty on Carlos Sainz’s car on which the second ICE (endothermic engine) of the season was mounted. For the Madrilenian, contrary to his teammate, however, there won’t be any penalties to serve on the grid in today’s race.
The second pole position of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship went once again to Red Bull. But, contrary to what was expected, it will not be Max Verstappen who will start in front of everyone in today’s race (who will start from 15th after the failure of the RB19 which forced him to be eliminated in Q2) but the Mexican Sergio Perez. Fernando Alonso will start alongside him with the Aston Martin taking advantage of the penalty to Charles Leclerc (who will start 12th) to gain the front row. On the third spot on the starting grid will be George Russell’s Mercedes flanked by the other Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. Lewis Hamilton starts seventh who will also have Stroll and Ocon ahead of him.
The starting grid of the 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP
1st Row: 1. Sergio Perez (Red Bull); 2. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
2nd Row: 3. George Russell (Mercedes); 4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
3ª Fila: 5. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin); 6. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
4ª Fila: 7. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes); 8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
5ª Fila: 9. Oscar Piastri (McLaren); 10. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
6th Row: 11. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo); 12.Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)*
7ª Fila: 13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas); 14. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
8ª Fila: 15. Max Verstappen (Red Bull); 16. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
9th Fila: 17. Alexander Albon (Williams); 18. Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri)
10ª Fila: 19. Lando Norris (McLaren); 20. Logan Sargeant (Williams)
Formula 1, today the Arabian GP in Jeddah: TV8 and Sky times and where to see it on TV and streaming
The second race of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship is scheduled today on the Jeddah circuit. The departure of the Saudi Arabian GP is set for 6 pm. The second round of the new F1 season is broadcast live on Sky channels and deferred free to air on TV8.
The Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP race starts today at 18 (Italian time). This is the time in which the riders will start from the starting grid of the Jeddah track to tackle the 50 laps of the second race of the 2023 World Championship. As regards the TV times on Sky, it will already be possible to follow the pre- competition.
Today’s Formula 1 race is broadcast live exclusively by Sky. It is possible to watch the Saudi Arabian GP on the channels of the broadcaster Sky Sport Uno (channel 201 of the satellite decoder) and Sky Sport F1 HD (channel 207) and in live streaming on SkyGo and NOW (upon purchase of the ‘sport pass’) with commentary by Carlo Vanzini and technical commentary by Ivan Capelli, Matteo Bobbi and Marc Gené. Furthermore, today’s F1 race can also be seen free-to-air on TV8 (digital terrestrial channel 8) with the deferred broadcast starting at 21:30.