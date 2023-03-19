















Come back today Formula 1 with the race of GP Saudi Arabiasecond appointment of F1 World 2023. After Verstappen’s victory over Perez, Ferrari with Leclerc and Sainz is called for redemption. Due to a penalty, the Monegasque starts 12th, but the Dutchman from Red Bull starts even further back (15th) after the sensational setback in Q2 of qualifying. Departure time at 18, live TV and streaming on Sky, at 21:30 on TV and free streaming on TV8. Perez in pole on the starting grid ahead of Alonso and Russell, fourth Sainz with the other SF-23. On Fanpage.it the direct lap by lap and today’s news

The starting grid of the 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

1st Row: 1. Perez (Red Bull); 2. Alonso (Aston Martin)

2nd Row: 3. Russell (Mercedes); 4. Sainz (Ferrari)

3ª Fila: 5. Stroll (Aston Martin); 6. Ocon (Alpine)

4th Row: 7. Hamilton (Mercedes); 8. Gasly (Alpine)

5ª Fila: 9. Piastri (McLaren); 10. Hulkenberg (Haas)

6th Row: 11. Zhou (Alfa Romeo); 12. Leclerc (Ferrari)*

7ª Fila: 13. Magnussen (Haas); 14. Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

8ª Fila: 15. Verstappen (Red Bull); 16. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

9ª Fila: 17. Albon (Williams); 18. De Vries (Alpha Tauri)

10ª Fila: 19. Norris (McLaren); 20. Sargeant (Williams)

*penalized by 10 positions for having fitted the third electronic control unit of the season on his single-seater