“Happiness is seeing it – many years ago an elderly lady with a lot of life experience recommended this sentence to me. And he really gets to the point,” said Enns psychotherapist Silvia Dirnberger-Puchner during her lecture “Head up – back to joie de vivre” at the OÖN Women’s Day last Friday in Linz. The expert presented an exercise that can be used to develop a more confident attitude towards life. Many visitors wanted to know more about this effective strategy, which consists of asking yourself four positive questions every day before going to bed and answering them in writing – preferably in a separate book, Silvia Dirnberger-Puchner advised. The four questions are:

1. What brought me joy today?

It can be small things: the first coffee in the sun in spring, a nice conversation with the neighbor, the scent of a flower.

2. Where did I feel alive?

Taking a walk in the fresh air, working in the garden, planning your summer vacation, a tender touch…

3. What can I be thankful for today?

For the good lunch with my family; for my body, which works well and allows me to live a pain-free life; for the country I’m allowed to live in; for my children who are healthy. “And let’s be honest: we all have a lot of things for which we can be grateful,” says Silvia Dirnberger-Puchner.

4. Where could I use my strengths?

Often we don’t even notice how well we master many things. Whether it’s resolving a conflict at work or organizing a birthday party. Now is the time to give yourself a pat on the back, figuratively speaking. If you ask yourself these questions regularly and consistently before going to bed for nine weeks and write down the answers, you will see that the ritual not only has an effect on the quality of sleep, but on your whole life. “Because the focus is slowly shifting towards the beautiful things in everyday life. You become more careful. The effect has been proven neuroscientifically,” said Dirnberger-Puchner, encouraging all those who initially found it difficult to do so. “Some days it can be difficult to find something positive, but there is always something to be found. Practice makes perfect.”

Seven pillars of resilience

Psychiatric primary Katharina Glück from the Wels-Grieskirchen clinic advised the participants at the OÖN Women’s Day to strengthen their resilience, i.e. their mental defenses, in order to be better prepared for crises of all kinds. “The good news: You can also train that,” said Katharina Glück and explained the “seven pillars of resilience:

Optimism (glass half full, not half empty)

Acceptance (accepting what cannot be changed)

Solution orientation (creativity)

Bonds/Networks

self care

Take responsibility (practice self-efficacy, leave the victim role)

Positive planning for the future (do not hang in the past and quarrel)

Help from nature – and book tips on the subject

Herbal medicine can help a lot, said Monika Aichberger, Vice President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Pharmacists. “The calming effect of medicinal herbs has been proven by studies, but also by many years of experience,” says the expert. Her three tips: Lavender extract is a good anxiety reliever. “It also promotes sleep and relieves tension.” Valerian is also a proven way to fall asleep – and last but not least, lemon balm promotes inner peace. “Best as a tea. This can – perhaps together with the four questions – become a wonderful evening ritual.”

