Home Health Xbox Will Have More “GoldenEye-Like” Surprises Before Summer Event, Says Phil Spencer – Multiplayer.it
Health

Xbox Will Have More “GoldenEye-Like” Surprises Before Summer Event, Says Phil Spencer – Multiplayer.it

by admin
Xbox Will Have More “GoldenEye-Like” Surprises Before Summer Event, Says Phil Spencer – Multiplayer.it

Phil Spencer was the protagonist of an interview on the Xbox On YouTube channel, from which various interesting information emerged about Xboxamong them the fact that Microsoft has in store other “GoldenEye-like” surprises in the period of approach to the big summer presentation event.

We already know that Microsoft plans to hold its own presentation conference dedicated to the games of Xbox Game Studios and collaborators probably a June 2023at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, although there is still no precise appointment in this regard.

This venue is probably the one chosen for the most important announcements and preview presentations, but before arriving at this event it seems that Microsoft has already planned some surprises on the style of the one that took place with the launch of GoldenEye 007.

The game in question, derived from a collaboration with Nintendo, was launched practically by surprise on Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online at the end of January.

However, Microsoft seems to have liked the mode, given that it was also used for the launch of Hi-Fi Rush, which arrived on the market completely by surprise and without having ever heard of it before.

Well, it could soon have similar replies: “we are very focused on the June showcase”, reported Spencer, “but there are some news that will arrive sooner”, specifying that they will be “similar things to what we did with the announcement of GoldenEye , therefore announcements on that style”.

The idea is that the launch of other games kept secret until the time of presentation and release is foreseen, through further “expired drops” of titles that could be of minor production, considering the example under consideration.

See also  The Italian startup chosen for Expo Dubai is called i-Mesh

In the same interview, Spencer also reported that Starfield has never been promised for PlayStation and therefore Xbox does not take games away from rivals.

You may also like

this is what happens to our body

Dead Piruz, the Asian cheetah symbol of the...

LG OLED 2023 TV range: the main new...

Italian kills two people in Germany, arrested in...

Juve points? 35, 50, actually 52… Szczesny makes...

“Giorgia, help me heal.” What is Pandas Syndrome

Come With Us to a BRAND NEW Disney...

Details REVEALED for Disney’s New Musical

that’s why the meeting with Xi raises the...

«It changed after a hormone treatment»

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy