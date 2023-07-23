Home » 11 dead leaves intentional fire in a bar in northern Mexico – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
11 dead leaves intentional fire in a bar in northern Mexico – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Eleven people died and another four were injured during the early hours of this Saturday in an intentional fire in a bar in northern Mexico, authorities reported.

The incident occurred in an establishment in San Luis Río Colorado, a town in the northern state of Sonora, which borders the United States.

Among the victims are seven men and four women, in addition to four injured, who are in hospitals in San Luis, Río Colorado, Sonora and the United States, said the Sonora prosecutor’s office.

The public ministry said that in the early hours of this Saturday a man threw an object with fire at the bar, presumably a Molotov cocktail after being expelled from the place because he was disrespecting women.

The agency said that it is working to identify and apprehend the person responsible and that the investigations continue to clarify the facts and deduce responsibilities.

