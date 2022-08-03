Home News 141 million kidnapping for Lanfranco Cirillo, “Putin’s architect”: accused of money laundering and smuggling
News

141 million kidnapping for Lanfranco Cirillo, “Putin’s architect”: accused of money laundering and smuggling

by admin
141 million kidnapping for Lanfranco Cirillo, “Putin’s architect”: accused of money laundering and smuggling

The soldiers of the provincial command of the Guardia di Finanza of Brescia, coordinated by the local prosecutor, carried out a preventive seizure – direct and by equivalent – against Lanfranco Cirillo63-year-old entrepreneur, known as “Putin’s architect” and other 44 Russian oligarchs, for tax crimes (smuggling and unfaithful declaration), money laundering, self-laundering and fraudulent transfer of valuables, for a total amount of over 141 million EUR.

Cirillo, Putin’s architect: “Proud of that villa, I celebrated the Italian flair”

by Paolo G. Brera

The investigations of the Brescia Economic-Financial Police Unit initially focus on a helicopter registered in Russia – for which the customs obligations had not been fulfilled – which revealed an alleged case of fictitious residence abroad. In particular, the professional is under investigation because he would not have declared income for tens of millions of euros from 2013 to 2019, “while maintaining in Italy the center of his family, emotional and economic-patrimonial interests”, according to the investigators. The investigation activities “focused on the finding of notable manifestations of wealth that were completely disproportionate to the declared taxable income, for which no adequate justifications were provided to ascertain their tax lawfulness”.

Based on the evidence that emerged, the investigating judge ordered the preventive seizure due to disproportion. Among the assets seized “luxurious homes, a helicopter, bank availability, cash, jewelry, works of modern and contemporary art by famous authors (paintings by Picasso, Cezanne, Kandinsky, De Chirico and Fontana, ed), as well as various other goods by luxury”.

See also  Alpago, is not part of the mountain bike ride: found again

Russia, the investigation by Navalnyj: from the architect to the furniture, “Putin’s palace” is “made in Italy”

by Rosalba Castelletti

Cirillo, an architect from Brescia but who has moved to Dubai for some time, Lanfranco Cirillo, according to an investigation by the Navalnyj Anti-Corruption Foundation, has built “Putin’s” pharaonic villa on the Black Sea, furnished with furniture from the most exclusive Italian companies and inspired by Berlusconi’s Villa Certosa. In Moscow he had opened and then closed the Masterskaya architecture studio. A year ago he told Repubblica that he had “in addition to this residence of some importance in Brescia – a charming 15th century villa renovated with modernist accents – I have a residence in Dubai, five villas on the Costa Smeralda, a beautiful house in Moscow and others in Madonna di Campiglio, New York “, denying that he was rewarded for Putin’s villa on the Black Sea with an adjacent one.

You may also like

Gentilini turns 93, best wishes from Treviso to...

Pelosi]Visit to Taiwan: What will happen next if...

Rock gym in the former Osoppo barracks in...

Tangshan man drove in circle and repeatedly crushed...

Arrigoni, deputy mayor with Fistarol: “We revolutionized care...

The effect of inflation is stronger in the...

Why Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is very...

Participating companies and entities The knots to be...

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today...

Foggia, sexual abuse and mistreatment of the guests...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy