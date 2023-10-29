Home » 22 miners killed in coal mine fire in Kazakhstan
Saturday October 28, 2023, 3:46 PM World

Astana (UMT News) 22 miners died in a fire in a coal mine in Kazakhstan.

According to foreign media, a fire broke out in a coal mine in the industrial zone in the central region of Kazakhstan, as a result of which 22 miners were killed and 23 injured.
A statement issued by the company said that 200 miners were in the mine at the time of the accident. The administration got the information about the accident and started rescue operations. Officials have expressed fear of an increase in deaths.
This is the second incident of fire in two months in a mine operated under the supervision of British Steel Company. Earlier in August, 5 miners were killed in a mine fire.

