by admin
(Source = Financial Investment Association)

On the 14th, most government bond yields ended up rising.

On this day, in the Seoul bond market, the three-year treasury bond yield was 3.215% per year, up 0.016 percentage point from the previous trading day.

The one-year note closed at 3.235%, the same as the previous trading day. The two-year yield closed at 3.262% per annum, up 0.007 percentage point.

The 5-year yield rose 0.009 percentage point to 3.203%. The 10-year yield was 3.286, up 0.013 percentage points.

The 20-year and 30-year bonds closed at 3.260% and 3.244%, respectively, down 0.006 percentage points and 0.009 percentage points from the previous trading day.

The 50-year yield is 3.226%, down 0.006 percentage points.

