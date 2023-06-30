40 thousand people a year go to the roads to see the canyon in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News

Quiver CanyonThe interest in it is increasing day by day. Fascinating with its natural beauty, the canyon has been flooded with visitors lately. The canyon, where approximately 500 vehicles enter, especially on weekends, is also the center of attention for foreign tourists. Citizens who come to the canyon feel cold in temperatures reaching 40 degrees in the city center with humidity. Citizens, who have the opportunity to have a picnic in the ice-cold water flowing through the rocks, enjoy the beauties of the canyon.

58 kilometers from Bursa

Saying that visitors can have a wonderful day in the middle of nature, Mayor of Orhaneli Ali Aykurt said, “Sadağı canyon is a beautiful nature trail. It was taken under protection by the Presidency last year. Our Sadağı canyon is an incredible natural life center with excellent natural beauties. They come again and again. We try our best to promote it. Summer periods are different and autumn periods are beautiful. This is a place with different beauties and different beauties. In the Byzantine period, the tekfur of that period Adrianos had a bath built for the natural hot water that came out there due to the illness of his child. “I hope we will have the historical bath restored in the future. Of course, we are improving Sadağı canyon every day. When we have the opportunity, we will build our observation terrace there, we have made our roads very beautiful. The distance of Sadağı Canyon to Bursa is 58 kilometers. It is a beautiful place where everyone can come.” a place to spend a day. It is an incredible natural paradise where people, especially those who come with their families, will spend a wonderful day with their children. In this sense, we welcome all our fellow citizens here,” he said.

An average of 40 thousand people visit each year.

Stating that visitors from outside the city are in the majority, Aykurt said, “The services we offer here are breakfast, lunch and snacks. Of course, there are 450-500 vehicle entries on weekends here. At other times, there is an average of 50 to 100 vehicle entries. There is a circulation of 35-40 thousand people. More people come from Istanbul than Bursa residents. Of course, I would like our fellow citizens of Bursa to come here and see this nature park, nature and natural people, Sadağı Canyon, which is a corner of paradise in our beautiful city, Orhaneli.” said.

