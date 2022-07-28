He was not even wearing shoes, barefoot and with a pair of shorts. At the age of 5, he wandered along the provincial road 180, in the Novi Ligure area, in the province of Alessandria. A motorist noticed the baby and sounded the alarm. The little boy was alone, without his parents who had gone shopping and left him alone at home.

In a few minutes the carabinieri arrived of the Novi Ligure company who took the child into custody: he was a bit lost, but he was fine. It is not clear how long he wandered alone on the street on the edge of a provincial road full of traffic. He explained to the military that he had left the house, told his name and so the investigators quickly tracked down the parents.

They had gone out to grocery shopping and left their son at home alone. They did not explain how long they had drifted apart. They were sued for abandonment of minors by the carabinieri: a report has also been made to the social services which will now take charge of the family. Social workers will need to figure out if the child was left alone on other occasions or if it was a single incident that ended without a serious accident thanks to the attention of a motorist.