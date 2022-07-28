Home News 5-year-old boy wanders barefoot on the provincial road, his parents had left him alone at home
News

5-year-old boy wanders barefoot on the provincial road, his parents had left him alone at home

by admin
5-year-old boy wanders barefoot on the provincial road, his parents had left him alone at home

He was not even wearing shoes, barefoot and with a pair of shorts. At the age of 5, he wandered along the provincial road 180, in the Novi Ligure area, in the province of Alessandria. A motorist noticed the baby and sounded the alarm. The little boy was alone, without his parents who had gone shopping and left him alone at home.

In a few minutes the carabinieri arrived of the Novi Ligure company who took the child into custody: he was a bit lost, but he was fine. It is not clear how long he wandered alone on the street on the edge of a provincial road full of traffic. He explained to the military that he had left the house, told his name and so the investigators quickly tracked down the parents.

They had gone out to grocery shopping and left their son at home alone. They did not explain how long they had drifted apart. They were sued for abandonment of minors by the carabinieri: a report has also been made to the social services which will now take charge of the family. Social workers will need to figure out if the child was left alone on other occasions or if it was a single incident that ended without a serious accident thanks to the attention of a motorist.

See also  Irregular work, turnover of 76 billion. 700 more inspectors by June

You may also like

Don’t take it lightly. Over 300 million people...

Revine, the giant bench inaugurated a few months...

It passes with a red light and causes...

Bills doubled, revenue decreases: Belluno is tightening its...

Dl Aid bis: government studies advance pension revaluation,...

Consumer Expo promotes the release of consumption potential...

When the victims are women, even justice relies...

Chang Yingmin, Member of the Standing Committee of...

Chamber of Deputies, an electoral college of 500,000...

Shanghai On July 27, 2022, 3 new confirmed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy