6 martyrs and a number of injuries in a bombing that targeted a house west of Rafah – Al-Ghad Channel

Al-Ghad’s correspondent reported that 6 martyrs and a number of injuries were reported in a bombing that targeted a house west of Rafah, today, Monday.

The Israeli bombing continued on the 66th day of the aggression against Gaza in various areas of the Gaza Strip, causing martyrs and wounded.

While violent clashes continue between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation forces in Jabalia Camp and the eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, and the city of Khan Yunis in the south.

Five Palestinians were martyred as a result of the occupation bombing of the Dowidar family home in the Al-Sawarha area, southwest of Nuseirat. In the northern Gaza Strip, the occupation forces targeted displaced people inside a United Nations school in Jabalia camp.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Sunday that about 300 martyrs had arrived at the Strip’s hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of martyrs to about 18,000, and the injured to 49,000.

The occupation army announced that 4 soldiers, including two officers, were killed during battles in the Gaza Strip. It also revealed that an officer from Battalion 8111 was seriously injured during battles in the southern Gaza Strip.

For its part, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced the complete or partial destruction of 44 military vehicles on all fighting fronts in the Gaza Strip within 48 hours.

Al-Qassam said that its fighters killed 40 soldiers and shot down dozens of other Israeli soldiers, dead or wounded, after targeting the forces penetrating the concentration and positioning areas with anti-fortification shells, missiles, and anti-personnel devices, clashing with them from zero distance, and blowing up a number of buildings with them after booby-trapping them.

She added, “We targeted a field command headquarters, and our fighters destroyed the military crowds with mortar shells and short-range missiles.”